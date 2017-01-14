आपका शहर Close

भारी ठंड के बीच बच्चों को राहत, 9 बजे से खुलेंगे स्कूल

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:18 PM IST
school will open at nine o'clock morning.

स्कूल खुलने का समय बदलाPC: concept photo

भारी ठंड के बीच जिलाधिकारी देहरादून ने मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी को साढ़े आठ के बजाए नौ बजे से स्कूल खुलवाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 15 जनवरी को विंटर वैकेशन खत्म होने के बाद 16 जनवरी से सभी स्कूल खुलने जा रहे हैं।
विंटर शुरू होते ही शहर के कई स्कूलों में विंटर वैकेशन खत्म हो गई। इससे अभिभावक भी परेशान थे। बच्चे ठंड में ठिठुरते हुए स्कूल जाने को मजबूर थे।

जिलाधिकारी रविनाथ रमन ने मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए हैं कि सर्दियों में फिलहाल स्कूल नौ बजे से खोले जाएं। लिहाजा, सोमवार से स्कूल नौ बजे से खुलेंगे।
school timing winter session dehradun campus

﻿