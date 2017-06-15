बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेक्स रैकेट चलाने वाली BJP नेता की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ छापे, कईं और नाम आए सामने
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:31 PM IST
बुधवार को रुड़की में पकड़े गए सेक्स रैकेट में सामने आयी बीजेपी की नेता की तलाश में पुलिस ने दिनभर छापेमारी अभियान चलाया।
पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस ने कई स्थानों पर दबिश दी। पुलिस की पड़ताल में कुछ और नाम भी सामने आए हैं। पुलिस की उनकी भी तलाश कर रही है।
एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट ने गंगनहर कोतवाली पुलिस के साथ दो दिन पहले प्रेमनगर स्थित एक मकान पर छापा मारकर सैक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया था। पुलिस ने यहां से एक युवती को भी बरामद किया था।
उससे जबरन देह व्यापार कराया जा रहा था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दो महिलाओं और दो पुरुषों को भी गिरफ्तार किया था। पूछताछ में उन्होंने अपने सरगना के रूप में भाजपा की पूर्व नेता हेमा रावल का नाम बताया था।
गंगनहर कोतवाली प्रभारी निरीक्षक अमर चंद शर्मा ने बताया कि पूर्व भाजपा नेता हेमा रावल की तलाश की जा रही है। जल्द ही उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। मामले में कुछ और भी नाम सामने आए हैं। उनकी भी तलाश की जा रही है।
