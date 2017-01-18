पिछले दिनों ऋषिकेश में आयोजित जनसभा में अपना फटा कुर्ता दिखाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल गांधी की खिल्ली उड़ाई जा रही है।

फटा कुर्ता दिखाने के बाद ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का खूब मजाक उड़ाया गया। लोगों ने यहा तक कह दिया कि "मैं मोदी मोदी चिल्लाउंगा कुर्ता फाड़ के"'OMG what's really happing to this guy. It definitely seems to be this tomfool is still in the party hangover...''Will I get income tax exemption if I file my torn Kurta or jeans with form16? N may be a bpl card as well pls'