फटा कुर्ता दिखाने पर ट्विटर में बना राहुल का मजाक, पढ़कर लोटपोट होंगे आप
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 04:37 PM IST
पिछले दिनों ऋषिकेश में आयोजित जनसभा में अपना फटा कुर्ता दिखाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल गांधी की खिल्ली उड़ाई जा रही है।
फटा कुर्ता दिखाने के बाद ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का खूब मजाक उड़ाया गया। लोगों ने यहा तक कह दिया कि "मैं मोदी मोदी चिल्लाउंगा कुर्ता फाड़ के"
'OMG what's really happing to this guy. It definitely seems to be this tomfool is still in the party hangover...'
'Will I get income tax exemption if I file my torn Kurta or jeans with form16? N may be a bpl card as well pls'
लोगों ने बेस्ट एक्टर इन कॉमिक रोल तक दे डाला
राहुल की खिल्ली उड़ाने का सिलसिला इतने पर ही नहीं रुका। एक ने तो कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष को बेस्ट एक्टर इन कॉमिक रोल का अवॉर्ड ही दे दिया।
'Now who is spreading this- Critics Choice for Best Actor (in Comic Role)- Rahul Gandhi!!
'This man is hands down the best stand up comedian India has ever seen'
'Nw dis is d height of everythng pappu showing torn kurta after returning frm foreign vacation.ur really gr8'
