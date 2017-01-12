आपका शहर Close

भाजपा नेता त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत को कारण बताओ नोटिस 

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, डोईवाला

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:52 PM IST
notice to trivendra isngh rawat.

त्रिवेंद्र सिंहPC: AmarUjala

आदर्श चुनाव आचार संहिता के तहत लागू धारा 144 के उल्लंघन पर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत को एसडीएम डोईवाला की ओर से कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। डोईवाला में बिना अनुमति बैठक करने पर उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया गया है। धारा 144 का उल्लघंन करने को लेकर बुधवार को उपजिलाधिकारी डोईवाला की ओर से कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है।
आरोप है कि पूर्व मंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने दस जनवरी को ऋषिकेश रोड स्थित आशीर्वाद वाटिका परिसर में बैठक करने के बाबत अनुमति नहीं ली थी। एसडीएम  शालिनी नेगी ने बताया कि जनपद में 144 धारा लागू है। ऐसे में बिना अनुमति के किसी भी प्रकार के आयोजन जिसमें लोगों को एकत्र किया जाता है। उसके लिए अनुमति आवश्यक है।

बताया कि त्रिवेंद्र रावत को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर दिया गया है। नोटिस जारी होने के बाद 48 घंटे के अंदर उनसे जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा गया है। 
﻿