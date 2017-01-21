आपका शहर Close

चमोली: गदेरे में नेपाली युवक का शव मिलने सनसनी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 03:37 PM IST
nepali mandead body found in chamoli.

शव

उत्तराखंड के चमोली में एक गदेरे में नेपाली युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
शनिवार दोपहर चमोली जनपद स्थित एक गदेरे में एक युवक का शव पड़ा मिला। स्थानीय लोगों की नजर शव पर पड़ी तो फौरन पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंचकर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले ‌ल‌िया।

अभी तक शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। शव नेपाली युवक का बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
