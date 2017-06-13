बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीवी पर बेटी कृतिका की मौत की खबर देखकर सदमे में आए पिता, कही ये बात
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 11:25 PM IST
मुंबई के अंधेरी वेस्ट के भैरवनाथ अपार्टमेंट में मॉडल कृतिका चौधरी की संदिग्ध मौत की खबर मिलते पूरा परिवार शोक में डूब गया। टीवी पर बेटी की मौत की खबर देखकर उनके पिता को गहरा सदमा लगा। इस दौरान उनके मुंह से बस एक ही बात निकली, 'ये शौक ही मेरी बच्ची की मौत की वजह बन गया'।
