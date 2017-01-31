बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नैनीताल में तेंदुए ने दो वाहनों पर किया हमला, दहशत
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:39 PM IST
घायल तेंदुआ
PC: file photo
नैनीताल में बेतालघाट के लहड़ा गांव में झाड़ियों में घात लगाए तेंदुए ने दो वाहनों पर हमला किया। हालांकि तेंदुए के हमले में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ, लेकिन इससे क्षेत्र में दहशत फैल गई। वन विभाग की रेस्क्यू टीम ने उसकी धरपकड़ के प्रयास किए, लेकिन घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद भी कामयाबी नहीं मिल सकी।
बेतालघाट-ओखलकांडा-रामनगर रोड पर लहड़ा गांव के समीप मंगलवार की सुबह दस बजे बेतालघाट निवासी बालमगिरी अपनी जीप लेकर रामनगर की ओर जा रहे थे। तभी झाड़ियों में छुपे तेंदुए ने जीप पर हमला कर दिया। बालम गिरी ने रफ्तार बढ़ाकर जान बचाई।
इसके तुरंत बाद पीछे से आ रही एक अन्य जीप पर भी तेंदुए ने हमला किया, लेकिन वे भी बच निकले। जीप में सवार लोगों का हल्ला सुन आसपास के लोग जुट गए। ग्राम प्रधान हरकिशन की सूचना पर थानाध्यक्ष हेम पंत पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।
धर्म सिंह मीणा के नेतृत्व में रेस्क्यू टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची
सूचना मिलने पर शाम पांच बजे नैनीताल से प्रभागीय वनाधिकारी धर्म सिंह मीणा के नेतृत्व में रेस्क्यू टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक तेंदुआ पास ही स्थित एक जीर्णशीर्ण धर्मशाला में जा घुसा।
टीम ने तेंदुए तो ट्रैंकुलाइज करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। साढ़े छह बजे तेंदुआ धर्मशाला से बाहर निकलकर पास की झाड़ियों में जा छुपा। उसे झाड़ियों से बाहर निकालने के लिए जेसीबी मशीन की भी मदद ली गई लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। खबर लिखे जाने तक मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुटी थी।
वन विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक तेंदुए के पैर में कुछ उलझा हुआ है और वह घायल है। रैस्क्यू टीम में डीएफओ मीणा के अलावा वन क्षेत्राधिकारी तनुजा परिहार व उप वन क्षेत्राधिकारी ललित मोहन आदि मौजूद थे।
