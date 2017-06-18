आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: सारे काम छोड़, टीम ‌इंडिया को जिताने में जुटा भारत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून 

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:49 AM IST
icc champions trophy 2017 final match

icc champions trophyPC: sanjay negi/ amarujala dehadun

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 में भारत-पाकिस्‍तान के महामुकाबले से पहले भारत में दुआओं का दौर शुरू हो चु‌का है।
रविवार को भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंदन के 'द ओवल' मैदान पर खेला जाएगा।

भारत की जीत के लिए सुबह से ही देहरादून में पूजा और हवन, यज्ञ होने लगे। फाइनल मैच का उत्साह लोगों में साफ दिखाई दिया। 
गिरिश भद्री चौक पर हवन-पूजन
Write a Comment

