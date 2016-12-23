आपका शहर Close

फाइटर पायलट बन किसान का बेटा करेगा देश की रक्षा

टीम डि‌जिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 04:31 PM IST
farmer son himanshu become fighter pilot

himanshuPC: amar ujala

रुड़की के एक किसान के बेटे ने फाइटर पायलट बन देश में दूसरा स्‍थान प्राप्त किया है। बालचंदवाला गांव के हिमांशु ने अपनी मेहनत और लगन के बल पर देश में दूसरा स्‍थान प्राप्‍त किया है।
हिमांशु के पिता राजदेव किसान हैं। हिमांशु के फाइटर पायलट बनने की खबर से गांव और परिवार में खुशी का माहौल है।

दादा सौरण सिंह का कहना ‌है कि फाइटर पायलट बन हिमांशु ने परिवार का रोशन किया है। उसके देश सेवा के इस जज्बे पर हमें गर्व है।
 
दसवीं में 96% और इंटर में 90 % अंक
farmer son himanshu fighter pilot
ये हैं फैशन इंडस्ट्री की सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली मॉडल्स, कमाई जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
Top Paid Models Of World
फिल्म समीक्षाः जिद और जीत की फिल्म है दंगल

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
movie review of dangal
कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
Kapil Sharma leaves behind Aamir Khan in the Forbes list
आधी दाढ़ी वाले इस लड़के की तस्वीर क्यों हो रही है वायरल?

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
half beard man photo goes viral
इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
men treated like slaves by women

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

एक्सप्रेस वे की सौगात आज, साढ़े तीन घंटे में लखनऊ से आगरा

In three and a half hours to reach agra from Lucknow
  शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
एक IAS अधिकारी ने गाया गीत, यू ट्यूब पर डालते ही मच गया धमाल

sing a song by ias
  बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के चक्कर में बुरे फंसे केंन्द्रीय मंत्री पासवान

ramvilas paswan cashless payment on tea shop
  सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
सिर्फ यादवों का भला कर सकती है सपा सरकार, 17 जातियों का नहीं: मायावती

bsp supremo mayawati criticizes decision of obc caste inclusion in to sp
  शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
कैबिनेट ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 150 पद

Himachal cabinet Meeting: recruitment on 150 posts
  गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
इन शिक्षकों की बंद होगी इंक्रीमेंट, विभाग ने तैयार किया प्रस्ताव

Education Department of HP make a Proposal Regarding Increments of Teachers
  शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
﻿