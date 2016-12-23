बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फाइटर पायलट बन किसान का बेटा करेगा देश की रक्षा
{"_id":"585d03df4f1c1bf248e3b60b","slug":"farmer-son-himanshu-become-fighter-pilot","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u092c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 04:31 PM IST
himanshu
PC: amar ujala
रुड़की के एक किसान के बेटे ने फाइटर पायलट बन देश में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है। बालचंदवाला गांव के हिमांशु ने अपनी मेहनत और लगन के बल पर देश में दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है।
हिमांशु के पिता राजदेव किसान हैं। हिमांशु के फाइटर पायलट बनने की खबर से गांव और परिवार में खुशी का माहौल है।
दादा सौरण सिंह का कहना है कि फाइटर पायलट बन हिमांशु ने परिवार का रोशन किया है। उसके देश सेवा के इस जज्बे पर हमें गर्व है।
दसवीं में 96% और इंटर में 90 % अंक
हिमांशु बचपन से ही पढ़ने में होनहार रहा है। हिमांशु ने कक्षा दस में 96% और इंटर में 90 % अंक प्राप्त किए। उन्होंने दून इंटर कॉलेज से पढ़ाई की है।
हिमांशु और अक्षय दो भाई हैं। बड़े भाई अक्षय ने नेवी का 6 माह कोर्स थाईलैंड से किया है। लेकिन घर परिवार खेती के काम में दिक्कत आ रही थी।
जिस कारण अक्षय ने नेवी छोड़ दी। अब अक्षय शुगर मिल में सुपरवाईजर के पद पर नौकरी कर रहा है।
आगे पढ़ें
दसवीं में 96% और इंटर में 90 % अंक
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"585cef0a4f1c1b1864e3c1d7","slug":"top-paid-models-of-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585cd3e24f1c1b2e4ee3a8e2","slug":"movie-review-of-dangal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Movie Review","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"movie-review"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585cf1784f1c1b1864e3c20c","slug":"kapil-sharma-leaves-behind-aamir-khan-in-the-forbes-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585ce5f24f1c1b3e4de3a146","slug":"half-beard-man-photo-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932?","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585ce67f4f1c1b3d77e390b7","slug":"men-treated-like-slaves-by-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Most Read
{"_id":"585ca3f34f1c1ba107e3a6fd","slug":"in-three-and-a-half-hours-to-reach-agra-from-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585a73384f1c1ba107e39478","slug":"sing-a-song-by-is-causing-mayhem-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 IAS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5857831a4f1c1b726be3916f","slug":"ramvilas-paswan-cashless-payment-on-tea-shop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585bb5b04f1c1bf248e3a998","slug":"bsp-supremo-mayawati-criticizes-decision-of-obc-caste-inclusion-in-to-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, 17 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585a93fe4f1c1b8e03e3a15b","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-recruitment-on-150-posts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 150 \u092a\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585bf00d4f1c1b8e03e3adeb","slug":"education-department-of-hp-make-a-proposal-regarding-increments-of-teachers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top