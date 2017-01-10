बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महानिदेशक स्वास्थ्य डॉ. कुसुम नरियाल ने मांगा VRS
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 09:19 AM IST
ऑफिस
PC: demo pics
महानिदेशक स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण डॉ. कुसुम नरियाल ने स्वैच्छिक सेवा निवृत्ति (वीआरएस) मांगी है। इस संबंध में उन्होंने प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण को पत्र भेज दिया है। नौकरी छोड़ने के पीछे पारिवारिक कारण बताया गया है, लेकिन चर्चा है कि विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रशासनिक दबावों के कारण उन्होंने यह कदम उठाया है।
अपर मुख्य सचिव ओम प्रकाश ने महानिदेशक स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण ने महानिदेशक स्वास्थ्य डा. नरियाल के वीआरएस संबंधी पत्र दिए जाने की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया कि वीआरएस की प्रक्रिया होती है, पहले नोटिस दिया जाता है, प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है। महानिदेशक स्वास्थ्य डॉ. नरियाल की सेवानिवृत्ति इसी साल 30 नवंबर को होनी है। ऐसे में उनके इस कदम ने कई सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।
विभागीय अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों में चर्चा है कि स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय में कई तरह की विसंगतियां हैं। दवा खरीद, उपकरण खरीद समेत राजनीतिक दबाव में किए गए अन्य फैसले जांच के दायरे में आ सकते हैं। अगर चुनाव बाद भाजपा की सरकार बनती है तो और दिक्कतें खड़ी हो जाएंगी।
भाजपा नेता अभी से कई मामलों में सवाल खड़े कर रहे हैं। विभागीय अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि विभाग में महानिदेशक सर्वोच्च प्रशासनिक पद होता है। इससे सारी गाज उसी पर गिरती है। महानिदेशक डा. कुसुम नरियाल का कहना है कि पारिवारिक कारणों से वह वीआरएस लेना चाहती हैं।
