कानूनी जानकारों की राय में जानिए, क्या सजा मिल सकती है पत्नी के कातिल राजेश को
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:08 AM IST
बीवी अनुपमा की हत्या करने के बाद शव के 72 टुकड़े करने वाले राजेश गुलाटी को अब कम से कम आजीवन कारावास की सजा मिलना तो तय है, जबकि अधिक से अधिक फांसी की सजा का प्रावधान है। कानूनी विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि फांसी या उम्र कैद यह बहुत कुछ साक्ष्यों पर निर्भर करेगा।
अनुपमा हत्याकांड में पति राजेश गुलाटी को अदालत द्वारा दोषी करार देने के बाद सजा को लेकर मंथन का दौर शुरू हो गया है। वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता जीडी जैन के मुताबिक हत्या में कम से कम आजीवन कारावास की सजा तो तय है, जबकि अधिक तम फांसी का प्रावधान है।
सजा क्या मिलेगी, यह बहुत कुछ अदालत के सामने लाए गए साक्ष्यों पर निर्भर करेगा। अदालत चाहे तो आजीवन कारावास, जीवन पंर्यत या 30 साल तक जेल में रहने का आदेश भी दे सकती है।
अधिवक्ता संजीव शर्मा का कहना है कि हत्या करने के बाद जिस तरह शव के टुकड़े किए गए है, उससे यह जघन्य हत्याकांड की श्रेणी में आता है। अभियोजन पक्ष परिस्थितिजनक साक्ष्यों की कड़ी जोड़ने में कामयाब रहा है। इस मामले में आजीवन कारावास की सजा तो तय है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
