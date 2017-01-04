बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जान लीजिए, आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद नेताजी नहीं कर सकेंगे ये काम
{"_id":"586d29204f1c1ba70915a14b","slug":"code-of-conduct-for-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u200c\u091c\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 10:50 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में 70 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनावी एलान के साथ ही आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है। चुनाव आयोग ने 15 फरवरी को राज्य में चुनाव कराए जाने की तिथि घोषित की है।
