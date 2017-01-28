बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीमैट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, 28 फरवरी को होगी परीक्षा
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 06:32 PM IST
exam
ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन (एआईसीटीई) ने देशभर के प्रबंधन संस्थानों में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली सीमैट प्रवेश परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। यह परीक्षा 28 फरवरी को आयोजित होगी।
देशभर के एआईसीटीई मान्यता प्राप्त प्रबंधन संस्थानों में दाखिले के लिए सीमैट परीक्षा आयोजित होती है। इसके एडमिट कार्ड एआईसीटीई की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किए जा सकते हैं।
सीमैट तीन घंटे की परीक्षा होगी, जिसमें 100 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। क्वांटिटेटिव टेक्नीक्स एंड डाटा इंटरप्रेटेशन, लॉजिकल रीजनिंग, लैंग्वेज कांप्रिहेंसन और जनरल नॉलेज के प्रश्न होंगे। सही जवाब पर चार अंक मिलेंगे। गलत जवाब पर एक अंक की नेगेटिव मार्किंग होगी।
यहां से डाउनलोड करें एडमिट कार्ड : www.aicte-cmat.in
जैट का स्कोर कार्ड भी हुआ जारी
प्रबंधन दाखिलों की दूसरी प्रवेश परीक्षा जेवियर मैनेजमेंट एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट(जैट) का स्कोर कार्ड भी जारी हो गया है। एक्सएलआरआई की ओर से आठ जनवरी 2017 को देशभर में आयोजित हुई थी। चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को ईमेल के माध्यम से सूचना भेजी गई है। जिनका चयन होगा, उन्हें इंटरव्यू के बाद एडमिशन मिलेगा।
यह है वेबसाइट : www.xlri.ac.in
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
