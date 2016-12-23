बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टिंग ऑपरेशन मामले में उत्तराखंड मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत को बड़ा झटका
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:17 PM IST
विधायकों की खरीद फरोख्त के स्टिंग मामले में सीबीआई ने उत्तराखंड मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत को सम्मन भेजा है।
