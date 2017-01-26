आपका शहर Close

गणतंत्र दिवस पर BSNL लाया बंपर ऑफर, लांच किए बेहद सस्ते प्लान

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:04 AM IST
BSNL bumper offer on republic day

BSNL

गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर बीएसएनएल ने प्रीपेड मोबाइल ग्राहकों के लिए नए प्लान बाउचर जारी किए हैं।
149 रुपये के बाउचर से बीएसएनएल नेटवर्क पर 30 दिनों तक अनलिमिटेड लोकल और एसटीडी कॉल्स की जा सकेंगी।

वहीं, अन्य नेटवर्क पर ग्राहक 30 मिनट की फ्री लोकल व एसटीडी कॉल्स कर सकेंगे। साथ ही एसटीवी भी जारी किया गया है। 
90 दिनों तक मुफ्त कॉल
bsnl bumper offer republic day

