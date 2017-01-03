आपका शहर Close

उग्रवादियों से मुठभेड़ में उत्तराखंड का जवान शहीद

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, दिनेशपुर (ऊधमसिंह नगर)

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 10:36 AM IST
bhoopal singh martyr in assam

भूपाल सिंह

असम रायफल्स के जवान दिनेशपुर के मदनापुर खटोला निवासी भूपाल सिंह उग्रवादियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हो गए। हालांकि, जिला प्रशासन को अभी इसकी सूचना नहीं मिली है।
परिजनों के अनुसार, भूपाल सिंह (40) मणिपुर के थौबाल में तैनात थे। सोमवार दोपहर उनकी पत्नी मीना के मोबाइल पर यूनिट से फोन आया कि भूपाल सिंह उग्रवादियों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में शहीद हो गए हैं।

सूचना के बाद घर में मातम छा गया। विधायक अरविंद पांडे रात साढ़े दस बजे शहीद के घर पहुंचे और परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया। भूपाल सिंह के पिता चंद्र सिंह कोश्यारी पूर्व फौजी हैं। भूपाल का 17 वर्षीय एक बेटा 10 साल की एक बेटी है। परिजनों के अनुसार पार्थिव शरीर मंगलवार शाम तक पहुंचेगा।
﻿