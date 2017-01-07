आपका शहर Close

NGT के निर्देश के बाद तय होगी भागीरथी इको सेंसिटिव जोन की दिशा

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:58 PM IST
bhagirathi eco sensitive zone on ngt direstion.

NGT

केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्रालय की आपत्ति के बाद भागीरथी इको सेंसिटिव जोन का मामला फिर ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया है। अब एनजीटी में जोनल मास्टर प्लान की दिशा तय होगी। प्रदेश शासन अड़ा हुआ है कि जब हिमाचल प्रदेश के इको सेंसिटिव जोन में स्लोप का प्रावधान नहीं रखा गया है तो उत्तराखंड के मामले में क्यों आपत्ति की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही चारधाम की सड़कों में भी दिक्कत आएगी।
वर्ष 2012 में अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद भागीरथी इको सेंसिटिव जोन का जोनल मास्टर प्लान वर्ष 2016 में तैयार हो पाया। केंद्रीय वन, पर्यावरण एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय की विशेषज्ञ समिति के अधिसूचना के कुछ प्रावधानों में ढील दिए जाने की संस्तुति के बाद यह जोनल मास्टर प्लान तैयार कराया गया था। इस पर केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्रालय की आपत्ति के बाद अभी तक हुई सारी कवायद अटक गई है।

प्रदेश शासन इस मामले में आक्रामक रुख अख्तियार कर रहा है। एनजीटी और केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष शासन अपना पक्ष रखेगा। हिमाचल प्रदेश के इको सेंसिटिव जोन में स्लोप (ढलान) का प्रावधान नहीं रखा गया। भागीरथी इको सेंसिटिव जोन में 20 डिग्री ढलान तक का प्रतिबंध रखा गया है, जबकि राष्ट्रीय मानक 60 डिग्री ढलान का है।

इसी महीने एनजीटी इस मामले में फिर सुनवाई करेगा। एनजीटी के निर्देशों के बाद भागीरथी इको सेंसिटिव जोन की स्थिति की दिशा तय होगी।
bhagirathi eco sensitive zone ngt national green tribunal

﻿