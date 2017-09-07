Download App
दुन‌िया भर में छा गए उत्तराखंड के नन्हे कलाकार, पिंटी का साबुन को म‌िला बेस्ट चिल्ड्रन फिल्म अवार्ड 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:57 PM IST
Pinti ka sabun got Best Children Film Award in International film Festival 
लोनावाला इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल ऑफ फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंडिया (एलआईएफएफटी) में पिंटी का साबुन को बेस्ट चिल्ड्रन फिल्म का अवार्ड मिला है। चकराता में शूट हुई फिल्म में सभी कलाकार उत्तराखंड के ही हैं। फिल्म के लिए दून के संदीप को बेस्ट चाइल्ड एक्टर चुना गया है। 
संदीप जसवंत मॉडर्न पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्र हैं। उनके अलावा सोशल बलूनी पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्रों ने फिल्म में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म निर्माण में सहयोगी रहे विपिन बलूनी ने बताया कि स्कूली बच्चों के साथ ही फिल्म में सभी कलाकार भी उत्तराखंड के ही हैं।

वसुंधरा नेगी और शुभम समेत अन्य कलाकारों के अभिनय को भी खासा सराहा गया है। सुप्रसिद्ध गढ़वाली लोक गायक नरेंद्र सिंह नेगी के पुत्र कविलास नेगी फिल्म के लाइन प्रोड्यूसर रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि एक्जीक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर आरिफ जकारिया, डायरेक्टर प्रमोद पाठक ने पहाड़ की पृष्ठभूमि पर फिल्म तैयार की है। 
ये है स्टोरी
