दुनिया भर में छा गए उत्तराखंड के नन्हे कलाकार, पिंटी का साबुन को मिला बेस्ट चिल्ड्रन फिल्म अवार्ड
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:57 PM IST
लोनावाला इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल ऑफ फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंडिया (एलआईएफएफटी) में पिंटी का साबुन को बेस्ट चिल्ड्रन फिल्म का अवार्ड मिला है। चकराता में शूट हुई फिल्म में सभी कलाकार उत्तराखंड के ही हैं। फिल्म के लिए दून के संदीप को बेस्ट चाइल्ड एक्टर चुना गया है।
संदीप जसवंत मॉडर्न पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्र हैं। उनके अलावा सोशल बलूनी पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्रों ने फिल्म में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म निर्माण में सहयोगी रहे विपिन बलूनी ने बताया कि स्कूली बच्चों के साथ ही फिल्म में सभी कलाकार भी उत्तराखंड के ही हैं।
वसुंधरा नेगी और शुभम समेत अन्य कलाकारों के अभिनय को भी खासा सराहा गया है। सुप्रसिद्ध गढ़वाली लोक गायक नरेंद्र सिंह नेगी के पुत्र कविलास नेगी फिल्म के लाइन प्रोड्यूसर रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि एक्जीक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर आरिफ जकारिया, डायरेक्टर प्रमोद पाठक ने पहाड़ की पृष्ठभूमि पर फिल्म तैयार की है।
फिल्म में एक आर्मी अफसर की बेटी पिंटी है। वह गांव में आती है तो उससे एक अलग सी खुशबू आती है। दूरस्थ गांव के लोगों को यह खुशबू लुभाती है। उसी गांव के गरीब बच्चे को मेले में दौड़ जीतने पर एक साबुन मिल जाता है।
उस साबुन से वही खुशबू आती है। पूरे गांव में वह पिंटी का साबुन के नाम से प्रसिद्ध हो जाता है। वह साबुन सबसे छिपाकर रखता है। इसके चलते वह अन्य लोगों से कटने लगता है। अंत में उसे अहसास होता है कि वह साबुन खत्म हो जाएगा। जिस पर वह अपने परिजनों के पास वापस आ जाता है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
