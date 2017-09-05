Download App
teachersday teachersday

22 वर्षीय बी शंकरन नंबूदरी बने बदरीनाथ के नायब रावल  

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:11 PM IST
B Sankaran Namboodiri new Nayab Rawal of Badrinath

श्री बदरीनाथ-केदारनाथ मंदिर समिति ने चुना

बदरीनाथ धाम में नायब रावल (सहायक पुजारी) की नियुक्ति हो गई है। श्री बदरीनाथ-केदारनाथ मंदिर समिति ने केरल प्रांत के 22 वर्षीय बी शंकरन नंबूदरी को बदरीनाथ का नायब रावल चुना है।
वर्ष 2014 में बदरीनाथ के रावल केशव नंबूदरी को महिला से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में बीकेटीसी ने रावल पद से हटा दिया था और दो मई वर्ष 2014 को नायब रावल ईश्वरी प्रसाद नंबूदरी का जोशीमठ नृसिंह मंदिर में विधि-विधान से तिलपात्र कर रावल नियुक्त किया गया था।

तीन साल से धाम में नायब रावल की तैनाती नहीं हो पाई थी। इस वर्ष बीकेटीसी ने नायब रावल की नियुक्ति का निर्णय लिया। बीकेटीसी के सीईओ बीडी सिंह ने बताया कि बी शंकरन नंबूदरी को नायब रावल बनाया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यात्राकाल में किसी कारणवश रावल बदरीनाथ की पूजा करने में असमर्थ हुए तो नायब रावल उनका सहयोग करते हैं। रावल का कार्यकाल कम से कम पांच साल का होता है, जिसके बाद नायब रावल की रावल पद पर नियुक्ति होती है।
