मिशन इलेक्शन के तहत अमित शाह पहुंचे घनसाली

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:52 PM IST
amit shah raly in uttarakhand

amit shahPC: amar ujala

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे टिहरी के घनसाली पहुंचे। यहां वह चुनावी जन सभा को संबोधित करेंगे। घनसाली में उनके साथ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक, माला राजलक्ष्मी व तीरथ सिंह रावत मौजूद रहे।
इसके बाद वह पौड़ी और रामनगर में चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री जेपी नड्डा मसूरी और विकासनगर में चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे।

जबकि केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल धर्मपुर और शाहनवाज हुसैन भगवानपुर में चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। इसके अलावा अमित शाह नौ और 12 फरवरी को छह रैलियों व गडकरी 10 फरवरी को प्रदेश में विभिन्न जगहों पर तीन रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे।

इसके साथ ही भाजपा स्टार प्रचारकों में केंद्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो आठ व नौ फरवरी और मनोज तिवारी व अभिनेत्री हेमामालिनी 11 व 12 फरवरी को उत्तराखंड में प्रचार के लिए आ रहे हैं।
