आज देहरादून में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:06 PM IST
amit shah inaugurates hospital in dehradun

अ‌म‌ित शाहPC: file photo

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह शुक्रवार को देहरादून में रहेंगे। उनका दोपहर करीब एक बजे देहरादून पहुंचने का कार्यक्रम है।
करीब एक बजे वह जोगीवाला चौक के पास एक निजी अस्पताल का उद्घाटन करेंगे। उसके बाद वह जोगीवाला में ही जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे।

राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के आगमन को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को प्रदेश और महानगर भाजपा ने तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया। महानगर मीडिया प्रभारी संदीप मुखर्जी ने बताया कि जनसभा की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं।
