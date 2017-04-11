बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाह री CBI ! पेशी पर अातंकी को लाई, पर दस्तावेज भूल आई
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 08:20 PM IST
करीम टुंडा
टिफिन बम के जरिए ट्रेन में ब्लास्ट करने वाले मास्टरमाइंड अब्दुल करीम उर्फ टुण्डा को मंगलवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच अजमेर में विशेष टाडा अदालत में पेश किया गया। सीबीआई की ओर से अदालत में दस्तावेज पेश नहीं करने के चलते सुनवाई नहीं हो सकी। न्यायाधीश ने आगामी सुनवाई 4 जुलाई तय की है।
टिफिन बम बनाकर देश की ट्रेन में बम ब्लास्ट करने वाले मास्टर माइंट अब्दुल करीम उर्फ टुण्डा की मंगलवार को विशेष टाडा कोर्ट में पेशी हुई। टुण्डा को दिल्ली से कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच अजमेर सेन्ट्रल जेल लाया गया। यहां सुनवाई के दौरान न्यायाधीश ने सीबीआई अधिकारियों से दस्तावेज की मांग की तो वह उपलब्ध नहीं करवा सके। उन्होंने भूलवश दस्तावेज नहीं लाने की बात कही तो न्यायाधीश भड़क गए। उन्होंने सीबीआई अधिकारी को फटकार लगाई।
न्यायाधीश ने आगामी सुनवाई की तारीख 4 जुलाई निर्धारित की है और इस दिन दस्तावेज के साथ उपस्थित होने के लिए अधिकारी को पाबंद किया है।
