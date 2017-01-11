आपका शहर Close

पिकअप ने बाइक को टक्कर मारी, एक की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोहाना।

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:57 PM IST
sonipat, road accident, 1 dead, harayana

सामान्य अस्पताल में मामले की कारवाई करते हुए पुलिस कर्मचारी।PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो


गोहाना-पानीपत नेशनल हाईवे पर एक ढाबे के सामने पिकअप गाड़ी ने बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सामान्य अस्पताल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने मृतक के भतीजे के बयान पर पिकअप चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया। कैलाना खास का रहने वाला 45 वर्षीय रसीद पुत्र मुशीराम दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करता था। बुधवार को वह अपने चाचा अजमेर के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर गोहाना में किसी काम के लिए आ रहा था। अजमेर बाइक चला रहा था, जबकि रसीद पीछे बैठा हुआ था। एक ढाबे के पास पहुंचकर अजमेर ने बाइक रोक दी और वह फोन सुनने लगा। इसी दौरान पानीपत की तरफ से आ रही पिकअप ने बाइक को टक्कर मारी, जिससे रसीद की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। फोटो 30-सामान्य अस्पताल में मामले की कारवाई करते हुए पुलिस कर्मचारी।
