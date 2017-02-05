बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर में घुसकर युवती से रेप
{"_id":"58973c794f1c1bc64fe8267c","slug":"rape-in-house-at-new-delhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:44 PM IST
demo pic
मंगोलपुरी इलाके में 26 साल की युवती से घर में घुसकर रेप करने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना के समय पीड़िता घर में अकेली थी। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। इधर पुलिस का दावा है कि आरोपी की पहचान कर ली गई है।
पुलिस के अनुसार पीड़िता सपरिवार मंगोलपुरी में रहती है। शनिवार रात वह घर में अकेली थी। इसी दौरान किसी ने उसके घर का दरवाजा खटखटाया। युवती ने जैसे ही दरवाजा खोला आरोपी उसे धक्का देकर अंदर घुस गया।
उसने युवती को शोर मचाने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी और फिर उसके साथ रेप किया। जाते जाते आरोपी ने युवती को फिर से धमकाया। जब परिजन घर लौटे तब युवती ने सारा वाकिया बताया।
इसके बाद परिजनों ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से की। पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल कराया, रेप की पुष्टि होने पर मामला दर्ज किया गया। पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि आरोपी की पहचान कर ली गई है और उसे पकड़ने के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"589707b74f1c1b953fe8286f","slug":"tips-to-keep-in-mind-before-proposing-someone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spl: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58970e434f1c1bc64fe82563","slug":"bihar-s-unique-energy-cafe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f4a64f1c1b8d73e801c2","slug":"how-to-identify-branded-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0920\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930? \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5896aa884f1c1b8f73e7ff3c","slug":"nia-sharma-new-bold-video-album-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58961a2c4f1c1b953fe82236","slug":"fake-facebook-id-maker-arrested-in-fatehpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u2018\u091a\u0915\u0930\u0918\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58917ec44f1c1b4a40e8023d","slug":"saudi-riyals-was-being-transported-hidden-in-banana-at-kerala-airport","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5892268c4f1c1b2f3de83027","slug":"sp-leader-whole-family-disappeared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0939\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917\u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"588ee65d4f1c1b3c3de80acb","slug":"innocent-baby-treated-like-animal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589475904f1c1b953fe80f2b","slug":"ballia-cousin-rape-the-woman","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e : \u092e\u094c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589081ca4f1c1b691ae80441","slug":"girl-rape-case-at-karsog-mandi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top