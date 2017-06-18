आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

पाक के खिलाफ फाइनल में धोनी ने संभाली टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी 

नवीन चौहान

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 04:23 PM IST
When MS Dhoni leads team India in Champions Trophy Final aginst Pakistan

महेंद्र सिंह धोनीPC: BCCI

भारत पाकिस्तान के बीच खेले जा रहे फाइनल मुकाबले में पाकिस्तानी टीम ने शानदार शुरुआत की और पहले 15 ओवर में 86रन बना लिए। पाकिस्तानी बल्लेबाजों की किस्मत बुलंद रही और कई करीबी मामलों में वो आउट होने से बच गए। 
मैच के 13-14वें ओवर के दौरान विराट को मैदान से बाहर जाना पड़ा। उनके बाहर जाते ही धोनी ने टीम की कमान संभाल ली। धोनी ने विकेट न गिरते देख हार्दिक पांड्या को गेंद थमा दी। पांड्या की गेंद पर एक गेंद अजहर अली के पैड पर लगी लेकिन धोनी ने गेंद की ऊंचाई और अंपायर्स कॉल को ध्यान में रखते हुए रिव्यू नहीं लिया। इसके कुछ देर बाद विराट मैदान पर वापस लौट आए और टीम की कमान वापस संभाल ली। 

बीसीसीआई ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए आधिकारिक रूप से किसी भी खिलाड़ी को टीम का उपकप्तान घोषित नहीं किया है। इसलिए विराट के मैदान से बाहर जाते ही धोनी ने कप्तान की जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली। 
