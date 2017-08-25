Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!May god bless everyone and fulfill all your wishes this year 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Ganapati bappa, morya 😊😊#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/0lt1sjZ6yw— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 25, 2017
May lord Ganesha bless you and your family with success and prosperity! #GaneshChaturthi https://t.co/9T0aZEzf2M— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 25, 2017
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/lI6sx8zQXX— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2017
Pan chadhe Phool Chadhe Aur Chadhe Meva, Laduan ko Bhog lage Sant kare seva ! A very Happy #GaneshChaturthi .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2017
Bolo, Ganpati Bappa Morya ! pic.twitter.com/NE7d69InzT
A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. Wishing you peace, good health, and prosperity🙏🏼 #GaneshChaturthi #Festival #Peace #Love pic.twitter.com/QWkit4sqDi— Karun Nair (@karun126) August 25, 2017
Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi! https://t.co/4DI6EcCVfz— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2017
