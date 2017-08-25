Download App
kavya kavya

सहवाग समेत टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों ने फैंस को अनोखे अंदाज में दी गणेश महोत्सव की बधाई

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:41 PM IST

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:41 PM IST
virender sehwag and other team india players wishes ganesh chaturthi to their fans

गणेशPC: twitter

पूरे देश में गणेश चतुर्थी की धूम है। भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने भी अपने फैंस को इस मौके पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर क्रिकेट जगत के कई स्टार खिलाड़ियों ने देशवासियों को बधाई दीं। कई पूर्व और एक्टिव क्रिकेटरों जैसे शिखर धवन, अजिंक्य रहाणे, हार्दिक पांड्या, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, करुण नायर और अनिल कुंबले फैंस को सोशल मीडिया के जरिये बधाईयां दीं। 
विराट कोहली की अगुआई वाली टीम इंडिया मौजूदा समय में श्रीलंका में 5 वनडे मैचों की सीरीज खेलने में व्यस्त है। टीम इंडिया सीरीज के दो वनडे मैच जीत चुकी है इसलिए वे 2-0 से आगे हैं। इसके पहले टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज 3-0 से अपने नाम कर ली थी। आईये नजर डालते हैं कि कितने अनोखे अंदाज में टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों ने फैंस को गणेश महोत्सव की बधाई दी:




शिखर धवन ने लिखा, 'गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं! भगवान आप पर कृपा बनाए रखे, और इस साल आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी करें। गणपति बप्पा मोरिया।'




हार्दिक पांड्या ने लिखा, 'भगवान गणेश की कृपा आप और आपके परिवार पर बनी रहे, साथ ही आपको सफलता और समृद्धि मिले।'




गौतम गंभीर ने लिखा, 'भगवान गणेश की कृपा आप पर बनी रहे। गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं।'




वीरेंदर सहवाग ने लिखा, 'पान चढ़े फूल चढ़े और चढ़े मेवा,लड्डुन को भोग लगे संत करें सेवा। बोलो गणपति बप्पा मोरिया।'




करुण नायर ने लिखा, 'सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं, आपको शांति, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और तरक्की मिले)




अनिल कुंबले ने लिखा, 'आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं)
Your Story has been saved!