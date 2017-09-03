Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

विराट को आउट करने वाले मलिंगा ने मनाया जश्न, रोहित-धवन हुए शामिल 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:57 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
virat was malinga 300 wicket in odi, celebration gets company of rohit and dhawan

मलिंका का जश्न PC: bbc.com

कोलंबो में चौथे वन डे में विराट कोहली को आउट कर मलिंगा ने वन डे में 300 वां विकेट हासिल किया। अपनी इस बड़ी उपलब्धि का जश्न मनाने के लिए उन्होंने अपने घर में एक डिनर पार्टी का आयोजन किया। जिसमें टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा और शिखर धवन भी शामिल हुए। 
इस पार्टी की तस्वीरें रोहित और शिखर ने इंस्टाग्राम में शेयर की है। शिखर धवन ने फोटो के साथ लिखा, 'मलिंगा के घर में श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेटरों के साथ बहुत अच्छा समय गुजरा', वहीं रोहित ने लिखा-अच्छे दोस्तों के साथ बेहतरीन रात।

इन दोनों भारतीय ‌खिलाड़ियों के साथ टीम इंडिया के यजुवेंद्र चहल और केएल राहुल भी पार्टी में शामिल हुए। इससे पहले जब विराट कोहली आउट हुए तो रोहित शर्मा भी बतौर दूसरे बल्लेबाज मैदान पर मौजूद थे। रोहित ने विराट के आउट होने के बाद मलिंगा को गले लगाकर बधाई दी। रोहित शर्मा और मलिंगा मुंबई इंडियंस की तरफ से एक साथ खेलते हैं। 

कोलंबो के चौथे मैच में कोहली ने शानदार शतक लगाते हुए 131 रन बनाए थे। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli rohit sharma shikhar dhawan malinga More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इन 5 drinks से जल्दी कम हो सकता है वजन, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five drinks will help you to lose weight

खिड़की में फंसा बच्ची का सिर, चौथी मंजिल पर लटक कर पड़ोसी ने ऐसे बचाई जान

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Watch how neighbour save three year old girl By dangling from 4th floor of the building

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Try these five things for better sleep

स्टाइल के मामले में एक दूसरे को फुलऑन टक्कर देते हैं ये दोनों स्टार किड

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aryan Khan and ahaan pandey looks similar in photos

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Read

टीम इंडिया को झटका, पांचवां वनडे और टी-20 नहीं खेलेगा स्टार खिलाड़ी 

Shikhar Dhawan to return to India from Sri Lanka tomorrow to attend his ailing mother
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

SLvIND: टीम इंडिया ने लगाया जीत का 'चौका', श्रीलंका को 168 रन से दी मात

india vs sri lanka colombo fourth odi live score updates
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इंग्लैंड के इस तेज गेंदबाज ने कहा, 40 की उम्र तक कर सकता हूं गेंदबाजी 

james anderson says more five yeras i can play test cricket  
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट को आउट करने पर रोहित ने मलिंगा को लगाया गले!

Rohit Sharma Hug lasith Malinga after taking Virat Kohli's Wicket
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

INDvSL: श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर टीम इंडिया ने किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

india vs sri lanka third odi pallekele stadium live
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में फंसे पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाज पर 5 साल का बैन

Sharjeel Khan banned for five years over match fixing in psl
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!