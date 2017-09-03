बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट को आउट करने वाले मलिंगा ने मनाया जश्न, रोहित-धवन हुए शामिल
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:57 AM IST
कोलंबो में चौथे वन डे में विराट कोहली को आउट कर मलिंगा ने वन डे में 300 वां विकेट हासिल किया। अपनी इस बड़ी उपलब्धि का जश्न मनाने के लिए उन्होंने अपने घर में एक डिनर पार्टी का आयोजन किया। जिसमें टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा और शिखर धवन भी शामिल हुए।
इस पार्टी की तस्वीरें रोहित और शिखर ने इंस्टाग्राम में शेयर की है। शिखर धवन ने फोटो के साथ लिखा, 'मलिंगा के घर में श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेटरों के साथ बहुत अच्छा समय गुजरा', वहीं रोहित ने लिखा-अच्छे दोस्तों के साथ बेहतरीन रात।
इन दोनों भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के साथ टीम इंडिया के यजुवेंद्र चहल और केएल राहुल भी पार्टी में शामिल हुए। इससे पहले जब विराट कोहली आउट हुए तो रोहित शर्मा भी बतौर दूसरे बल्लेबाज मैदान पर मौजूद थे। रोहित ने विराट के आउट होने के बाद मलिंगा को गले लगाकर बधाई दी। रोहित शर्मा और मलिंगा मुंबई इंडियंस की तरफ से एक साथ खेलते हैं।
कोलंबो के चौथे मैच में कोहली ने शानदार शतक लगाते हुए 131 रन बनाए थे।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
