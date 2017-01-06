आपका शहर Close

धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद विराट कोहली का बड़ा बयान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:30 PM IST
Virat Kohli Tweets About Dhoni Saying He Will Always Be His Captain

टीम इंडियाPC: getty

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी छोड़ दी। 2014 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद धोनी वनडे और टी-20 में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान थे। बुधवार शाम को उन्होंने बीसीसीआई को स्पष्ट किया कि वो अब बतौर विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ही टीम के साथ जुड़े रहना चाहते हैं।
धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद यह माना जा रहा है कि विराट कोहली ही टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान होंगे। कोहली टेस्ट के कप्तान तो हैं ही, साथ ही वनडे और टी-20 की जिम्मेदारी भी उन्हें सौंपी जाएगी। एम एस धोनी की कप्तानी में ही विराट कोहली ने क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया था।

धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद कोहली ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है और धोनी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्वीटर पर ट्वीट कर विराट कोहली ने धोनी की जमकर तारीफ की है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
जानिए धोनी के लिए क्या कहा विराट कोहली ने
﻿