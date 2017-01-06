बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद विराट कोहली का बड़ा बयान
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:30 PM IST
टीम इंडिया
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी छोड़ दी। 2014 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद धोनी वनडे और टी-20 में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान थे। बुधवार शाम को उन्होंने बीसीसीआई को स्पष्ट किया कि वो अब बतौर विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ही टीम के साथ जुड़े रहना चाहते हैं।
धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद यह माना जा रहा है कि विराट कोहली ही टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान होंगे। कोहली टेस्ट के कप्तान तो हैं ही, साथ ही वनडे और टी-20 की जिम्मेदारी भी उन्हें सौंपी जाएगी। एम एस धोनी की कप्तानी में ही विराट कोहली ने क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया था।
धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद कोहली ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है और धोनी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्वीटर पर ट्वीट कर विराट कोहली ने धोनी की जमकर तारीफ की है।
जानिए धोनी के लिए क्या कहा विराट कोहली ने
कोहली ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि धोनी ऐसे लीडर हैं, जो हर युवा अपने आसपास चाहता है, ताकि वो उनसे काफी कुछ सीख सके। साथ ही कोहली ने कहा कि धोनी हमेशा उनके कप्तान रहेंगे। सोशल मीडिया पर उनका यह भावुक ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है।
गौरतलब है कि इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 सीरीज के लिए आज ही टीम का चयन होना है। इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया के नए कप्तान के नाम की भी घोषणा की जाएगी, जिसके लिए विराट कोहली का नाम तय माना जा रहा है। यदि ऐसा होता है तो यह पहली बार होगा की धोनी पहली बार कोहली द्वारा चुने जाएंगे।
