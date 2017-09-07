Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

श्रीलंका में हुआ हादसा, अंडर-17 भारतीय खिलाड़ी की स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबकर मौत 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:25 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
under-17 indian player dies on swimming pool in sri lanka

Swimming Pool

अंडर-17 भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की श्रीलंका में स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबकर मौत हो गई है। 12 वर्षीय यह क्रिकेटर गुजरात का रहने वाला है। 19 सदस्यीय टीम के साथ यह श्रीलंका में एक टूर्नामेंट खेलने गया था। 
श्रीलंका के मीडिया के अनुसार चार खिलाड़ी कोलंबो के पामुनुगामा के एक होटल के स्वीमिंग पूल में उतरे थे। श्रीलंका के संडे टाइम्स के अनुसार पूल में डूबे क्रिकेटर को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टर उसे बचा नहीं सके।  

हादसे के बाद खिलाड़ी के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखा गया है। मामले की गहन जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस ने कहा कि जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

india sri lanka swimming pool cricket More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शाहरुख की इस हरकत पर भड़के सनी ने फाड़ दी थी अपनी जींस, साथ काम ना करने की खाई थी कसम

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Sunny Deol reveals the story behind his fall out with YRF and Shah Rukh Khan

राम रहीम के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए कीकू, कपिल शर्मा के बारे में भी किया खुलासा

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

ईशा गुप्ता के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, देखें PHOTOS

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Priyanka Chopra photo shoot for Vogue magazine

ये है चॉकलेट का चौथा फ्लेवर, दो गुनी हो जाएगी अब आपकी मिठास

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Barry Callebaut unveils fourth flavor of pink chocolate

मोटे लोग जल्दी होते हैं 'स्वाइन फ्लू' का शिकार, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Obesity people are three times more prone to swine flue disease

जबर ख़बर

क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, क्यों अपने मुल्क में ही बेगाने हुए लोग?
Read More

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Read

टीम इंडिया को झटका, पांचवां वनडे और टी-20 नहीं खेलेगा स्टार खिलाड़ी 

Shikhar Dhawan to return to India from Sri Lanka tomorrow to attend his ailing mother
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पांचवें वन डे में 'अनोखे शतक' के साथ धोनी दुनिया के सबसे बेस्ट विकेट कीपर बने 

dhoni the man who takes 100 stumping in odi 
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

SLvIND: टीम इंडिया ने लगाया जीत का 'चौका', श्रीलंका को 168 रन से दी मात

india vs sri lanka colombo fourth odi live score updates
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया:विराट ऐसे रिकॉर्ड बनाते हैं जैसे टेप की रिकॉर्डिंग कर रहे हों

twitterati erupts as india beat sri lanka in fifth odi
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट को आउट करने पर रोहित ने मलिंगा को लगाया गले!

Rohit Sharma Hug lasith Malinga after taking Virat Kohli's Wicket
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डेब्यू मैच में रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले शमी के 27वें जन्मदिन पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

mohammed shami gets wishes on his 27th birthday
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

Your Story has been saved!