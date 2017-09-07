बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीलंका में हुआ हादसा, अंडर-17 भारतीय खिलाड़ी की स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबकर मौत
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:25 AM IST
Swimming Pool
अंडर-17 भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की श्रीलंका में स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबकर मौत हो गई है। 12 वर्षीय यह क्रिकेटर गुजरात का रहने वाला है। 19 सदस्यीय टीम के साथ यह श्रीलंका में एक टूर्नामेंट खेलने गया था।
श्रीलंका के मीडिया के अनुसार चार खिलाड़ी
कोलंबो
के पामुनुगामा के एक होटल के स्वीमिंग पूल में उतरे थे। श्रीलंका के संडे टाइम्स के अनुसार पूल में डूबे क्रिकेटर को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टर उसे बचा नहीं सके।
हादसे के बाद खिलाड़ी के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखा गया है। मामले की गहन जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस ने कहा कि जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।
स्पॉटलाइट
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
