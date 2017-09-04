Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

धोनी, कोहली और बुमराह के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स को ट्विटर पर अनोखे अंदाज में किया गया सेलिब्रेट

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:08 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
twitterati erupts as india beat sri lanka in fifth odi

विराट कोहलीPC: icc

विराट कोहली ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ सीरीज के पांचवें व अंतिम वन-डे में अपने करियर का 30वां शतक लगाकर टीम इंडिया को 5-0 से सीरीज जीत दिलाई। रिकॉर्ड्स की दृष्टी से टीम इंडिया के लिए यह सीरीज स्पेशल रही। कोहली ने सबसे कम पारियों में 30वां वन-डे शतक जमाने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया तो धोनी 100 स्टंपिंग करने वाले विश्व के पहले विकेटकीपर बने। वहीं तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह (15 विकेट) किसी द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले विश्व के पहले गेंदबाज बने।
विराट कोहली ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए करियर का 19वां वन-डे शतक जमाया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने साल 2017 में सिर्फ 18 मैचों में एक हजार रन पूरे किए। यही नहीं, कोहली ने लिस्ट ए करियर में 10,000 रन भी पूरे किए।

बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर बधाइयों का सैलाब आया, आईए नजर डालते हैं कि किस प्रकार टीम को बधाई दी गयी।







(लक्ष्य का पीछा करते समय कोहली की पारी देखना मेरे लिए विशेष रहा)




(कौन कहता है कि रोशनी दो बार नहीं चमकती? आज ये 100वीं बार चमकी, शाबाश एमएस धोनी, इसे आने देते रहिएगा)




(एक और रात, एक और चेस और एक और कोहली शतक, ये विराट कोहली हैं)




(वो ऐसा बनाते हैं कि रिकॉर्ड बनाना तो टेप की रिकॉर्डिंग करने जैसा है, पोंटिंग की बराबरी की, सिर्फ एक बल्लेबाज उनसे आगे)







(माही आप इस खेल में मेरी रूचि बढ़ाने का प्रमुख कारण हो)




(धोनी वन-डे में 100 स्टंपिंग करने वाले विश्व के पहले विकेटकीपर हो, लेकिन फर्जी अपील करने के मामले में कुमार संगकारा से 200 बार पीछे हैं)




(आजकल विराट और शतकों की बेस्ट जोड़ी है, 28 की उम्र में 30 शतक, बुमराह को मैन ऑफ द सीरीज लेते देख ख़ुशी हुई)










 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli breaking news ms dhoni team india More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

पाना चाहते हैं हीरोइनों जैसे खूबसूरत बाल तो आज ही ट्राई करें किचन की ये चीजें

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these home remedy for soft and shiny hair

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis

इन 5 drinks से जल्दी कम हो सकता है वजन, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five drinks will help you to lose weight

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Read

पांचवें वन डे में 'अनोखे शतक' के साथ धोनी दुनिया के सबसे बेस्ट विकेट कीपर बने 

dhoni the man who takes 100 stumping in odi 
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया को झटका, पांचवां वनडे और टी-20 नहीं खेलेगा स्टार खिलाड़ी 

Shikhar Dhawan to return to India from Sri Lanka tomorrow to attend his ailing mother
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

SLvIND: टीम इंडिया ने लगाया जीत का 'चौका', श्रीलंका को 168 रन से दी मात

india vs sri lanka colombo fourth odi live score updates
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

डेब्यू मैच में रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले शमी के 27वें जन्मदिन पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

mohammed shami gets wishes on his 27th birthday
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट को आउट करने पर रोहित ने मलिंगा को लगाया गले!

Rohit Sharma Hug lasith Malinga after taking Virat Kohli's Wicket
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

INDvSL: श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर टीम इंडिया ने किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

india vs sri lanka third odi pallekele stadium live
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!