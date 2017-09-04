Been a privilege to watch @imVkohli construct an innings, especially in a run chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2017

Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2017

Another night. Another chase. Another 💯

That's Virat Kohli for you. #Respect #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017

He makes it seem as if creating a record is just like recording a tape. Equals Ponting's 30. Only one man above him.#ViratKohli — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 3, 2017

Mahi, You were the most important reason for my upliftment in this game!



Thanks,

Bail — Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) September 3, 2017

Dhoni becomes the first wicket keeper to do 100 stumpings in ODIs, still 200 fake appeals behind Kumar Sangakkara #SLvIND — Cricket bakchod (@AllTimeBakchod) September 3, 2017

Virat and centuries the best jodi these days. A staggering no.30 at age 28. Good to see a bowler, Bumrah getting Man of the Series.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 3, 2017

PIC of the Day - @msdhoni drives the car won by @Jaspritbumrah93 as Man of the Series#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/EqhDbHjV7t — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 3, 2017

What a day, India Won 5th ODI #SLvIND



MS Dhoni got 100stumping #Dhoni100



Virat Kohli at age of 28 scrd 30th ODI century equaling Ponting pic.twitter.com/qKllZ3HhwB — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) September 3, 2017

[STATS]: Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in this calendar year. Fifth time he has done so in his career! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/rWIu6ZoIfr — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) September 3, 2017