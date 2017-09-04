Mahendra Singh Stumpingbali. 🙃🙏🏾🇮🇳#Dhoni100st #Dhoni100 #Dhoni #INDvSL #INDvsSL 5th ODI pic.twitter.com/dgVg4AjfIz— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 3, 2017
Been a privilege to watch @imVkohli construct an innings, especially in a run chase.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2017
Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2017
Another night. Another chase. Another 💯— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017
That's Virat Kohli for you. #Respect #SLvIND
He makes it seem as if creating a record is just like recording a tape. Equals Ponting's 30. Only one man above him.#ViratKohli— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 3, 2017
Sabash tere shera @imVkohli 30th ODI 💯TON ✅ #Indvslanka— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 3, 2017
Mahi, You were the most important reason for my upliftment in this game!— Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) September 3, 2017
Thanks,
Bail
Dhoni becomes the first wicket keeper to do 100 stumpings in ODIs, still 200 fake appeals behind Kumar Sangakkara #SLvIND— Cricket bakchod (@AllTimeBakchod) September 3, 2017
Virat and centuries the best jodi these days. A staggering no.30 at age 28. Good to see a bowler, Bumrah getting Man of the Series.#IndvsSL— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 3, 2017
PIC of the Day - @msdhoni drives the car won by @Jaspritbumrah93 as Man of the Series#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/EqhDbHjV7t— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 3, 2017
What a day, India Won 5th ODI #SLvIND— Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) September 3, 2017
MS Dhoni got 100stumping #Dhoni100
Virat Kohli at age of 28 scrd 30th ODI century equaling Ponting pic.twitter.com/qKllZ3HhwB
[STATS]: Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in this calendar year. Fifth time he has done so in his career! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/rWIu6ZoIfr— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) September 3, 2017
