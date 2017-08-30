टेस्ट रैंकिंग में 9वें स्थान पर काबिज बांग्लादेश ने बुधवार को चौथे स्थान वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले टेस्ट में 20 रन से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। बांग्लादेश ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली बार टेस्ट सीरीज में मात दी। बांग्लादेश को साल 2000 में टेस्ट दर्जा मिला था, और 17 साल के बाद उसने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को टेस्ट में मात देने में सफलता हासिल की।

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017

Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.

2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 30, 2017

Brilliant for cricket.

Awful for Australian cricket.#BANvAUS — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) August 30, 2017

Fantastic fantastic Bangladesh! What a moment for test cricket! Test cricket is alive and kicking. #BanvAus #ENGvsWI — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) August 30, 2017

Another excellent test match in Dhaka. And what a result this could be for Bangladesh. Further proof of their growth, even if at home — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2017

HUGE day for Bangladesh. First ever win over Aus. Even if its come at home marks breakthrough into cricket's big league. Well played Tigers! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 30, 2017

10th Test win for Bangladesh 🇧🇩

5 vs Zim

2 vs WI

1 vs Eng/SL/Aus#BanvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 30, 2017

Congratulations Bangladesh 🇧🇩 didn't think I would be writing this tweet but you need to give credit where credit is due. 🏏🙏 #testcricket — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 30, 2017

Well played @BCBtigers on historical test win. Very good test match. 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 30, 2017

