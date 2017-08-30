2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017
Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017
The historic winning moment for @BCBtigers! #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/yvmh5kWBoZ— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2017
Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 30, 2017
2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS
Brilliant for cricket.— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) August 30, 2017
Awful for Australian cricket.#BANvAUS
Fantastic fantastic Bangladesh! What a moment for test cricket! Test cricket is alive and kicking. #BanvAus #ENGvsWI— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) August 30, 2017
Kudos to @BcbTigers on a Historic Test Victory. #BANvAUS #BANvsAUS #t pic.twitter.com/LoXo1b9XYS— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadejaOfc) August 30, 2017
Another excellent test match in Dhaka. And what a result this could be for Bangladesh. Further proof of their growth, even if at home— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2017
HUGE day for Bangladesh. First ever win over Aus. Even if its come at home marks breakthrough into cricket's big league. Well played Tigers!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 30, 2017
10th Test win for Bangladesh 🇧🇩— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 30, 2017
5 vs Zim
2 vs WI
1 vs Eng/SL/Aus#BanvAus
Congratulations Bangladesh 🇧🇩 didn't think I would be writing this tweet but you need to give credit where credit is due. 🏏🙏 #testcricket— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 30, 2017
Well played @BCBtigers on historical test win. Very good test match. 👍— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 30, 2017
