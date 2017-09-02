बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीम इंडिया को झटका, पांचवां वनडे और टी-20 नहीं खेलेगा स्टार खिलाड़ी
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 07:34 PM IST
शिखर धवन और लोकेश राहुल
श्रीलंकाई दौरे पर विजयरथ पर सवार भारतीय टीम को झटका लगा है। टीम इंडिया के गब्बर शिखर धवन को अचानक भारत लौटना पड़ रहा है। शिखर की मां की तबीयत खराब है। वो कल कोलंबो से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगे। इस बात की पुष्टि बीसीसीआई ने की है।
इसका मतलब शिखर 3 सितंबर को होने वाले आखिरी वनडे और 6 सितंबर को खेले जाने वाले एकलौते टी-20 मैच में नहीं खेलेंगे। उनकी जगह एकदश से बाहर चल रहे अजिंक्य रहाणे पांचवें वनडे और टी-20 मैच में टीम इंडिया के लिए पारी की शुरुआत करेंगे।
सेलेक्शन कमेटी ने शिखर के बदल अन्य किसी खिलाड़ी को श्रीलंका नहीं भेजने का निर्णय किया है। शखर के भारत लौटने के बाद भारतीय दल में अब 14 खिलाड़ी शेष रह जाएंगे।
