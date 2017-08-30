Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में फंसे पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाज पर 5 साल का बैन

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:21 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Sharjeel Khan banned for five years over match fixing in psl

शर्जील खानPC: twitter

पाकिस्तान के ओपनर शर्जील खान पर बुधवार को पांच साल का बैन लगा दिया गया। समा की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शर्जील खान को पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीएसएल) के मैच में फिक्सिंग मामले में शामिल पाया गया, जिसके बाद उन पर पांच साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
पांच में से ढाई साल शर्जील निलंबित रहेंगे और इस दौरान क्रिकेट प्राधिकारी उनके आचरण की निगरानी करेंगे। रिटायर्ड जस्टिस असगर हैदर की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय न्यायाधिकरण ने शर्जील के स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में भूमिका को लेकर अपना फैसले की घोषणा की है। 

ये भी पढ़ें : वर्ल्ड इलेवन के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम घोषित

शर्जील खान पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए बैन किया गया है। उन्हें पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने फरवरी में निलंबित किया था। शर्जील खान को पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में इस्लामाबाद यूनाइटेड और पेशावर जल्मी के बीच उद्घाटन मैच में फिक्सिंग में शामिल पाया गया था।

शर्जील खान ने पाकिस्तान की तरफ से एक टेस्ट मैच खेला, जिसमें 44 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं 25 वन-डे में बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने एक शतक और 6 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 812 रन बनाए। 28 साल के शर्जील ने 15 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 2 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 360 रन बनाए हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sharjeel khan breaking news pakistan super league pakistan cricket team More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फोटो में छिपा है खतरनाक सांप, ढूंढ़कर दिखाएं

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Can you spot the snake in this garden

इंसानों को मारकर खाता था यह डॉक्टर, घर से मिली अजीबो-गरीब चीजें, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा...

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Human Body pieces found in utensil at doctor home in South Africa

अखरोट खाएंगे लड़के तो होगा कमाल, यकीन ना आए तो करें ट्राई

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these five nuts will boost the men power

मूसलाधार बारिश में खड़ा था रिपोर्टर, तभी अनजान महिला ने ये पैकेट देकर कर दिया हैरान

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Women gifted pack of beers to reporter covering hurricane in Texas

शॉर्ट स्कर्ट में श्रद्धा कपूर का लुक देख फिदा हो गए फैंस

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shraddha Kapoor denim look goes viral at the song launch of tere bina

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

17 साल के बाद वेस्टइंडीज ने इंग्लैंड में चखा जीत का स्वाद

west indies beat england in their own den after 17 years
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में श्रीलंका की कप्तानी करेंगे लसिथ मलिंगा

lasith malinga will lead sri lanka in fourth odi against india
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर आया बधाइयों का सैलाब

twitter erupts as bangladesh beat australia in first test match
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

INDvSL: श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर टीम इंडिया ने किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

india vs sri lanka third odi pallekele stadium live
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान ने दी विराट सेना को चुनौती

team india will get real test in south African Tour
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गांगुली की बात मानकर सीओए ने लिया फैसला, दिलीप ट्रॉफी खेली जाएगी

duleep trophy back in domestic cricket after ganguly e-mail
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : इन फ़िल्मी गानों के बिना गणेश पूजा अधूरी

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!