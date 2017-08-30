बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पॉट फिक्सिंग में फंसे पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाज पर 5 साल का बैन
{"_id":"59a67b074f1c1bf6278b47b1","slug":"sharjeel-khan-banned-for-five-years-over-match-fixing-in-psl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0930 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:21 PM IST
शर्जील खान
PC: twitter
पाकिस्तान के ओपनर शर्जील खान पर बुधवार को पांच साल का बैन लगा दिया गया। समा की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शर्जील खान को पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीएसएल) के मैच में फिक्सिंग मामले में शामिल पाया गया, जिसके बाद उन पर पांच साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
पांच में से ढाई साल शर्जील निलंबित रहेंगे और इस दौरान क्रिकेट प्राधिकारी उनके आचरण की निगरानी करेंगे। रिटायर्ड जस्टिस असगर हैदर की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय न्यायाधिकरण ने शर्जील के स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में भूमिका को लेकर अपना फैसले की घोषणा की है।
ये भी पढ़ें : वर्ल्ड इलेवन के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम घोषित
शर्जील खान पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए बैन किया गया है। उन्हें पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने फरवरी में निलंबित किया था। शर्जील खान को पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में इस्लामाबाद यूनाइटेड और पेशावर जल्मी के बीच उद्घाटन मैच में फिक्सिंग में शामिल पाया गया था।
शर्जील खान ने पाकिस्तान की तरफ से एक टेस्ट मैच खेला, जिसमें 44 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं 25 वन-डे में बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने एक शतक और 6 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 812 रन बनाए। 28 साल के शर्जील ने 15 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 2 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 360 रन बनाए हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a673ef4f1c1b4d738b46c2","slug":"can-you-spot-the-snake-in-this-garden","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59a67ac14f1c1b54738b46de","slug":"human-body-pieces-found-in-utensil-at-doctor-home-in-south-africa","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b-\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59a669884f1c1bf2278b4758","slug":"these-five-nuts-will-boost-the-men-power","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u0930\u094b\u091f \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59a668fb4f1c1b46738b46c3","slug":"women-gifted-pack-of-beers-to-reporter-covering-hurricane-in-texas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59a65a784f1c1b1d278b4797","slug":"shraddha-kapoor-denim-look-goes-viral-at-the-song-lauch-of-tere-bin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a6302a4f1c1b1d278b474c","slug":"west-indies-beat-england-in-their-own-den-after-17-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0907\u0902\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0940, \u0936\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u092a \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a667d34f1c1bed278b4762","slug":"lasith-malinga-will-lead-sri-lanka-in-fourth-odi-against-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0938\u093f\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6761f4f1c1be7278b479b","slug":"twitter-erupts-as-bangladesh-beat-australia-in-first-test-match","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u0938\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a234ea4f1c1b20498b4a6f","slug":"india-vs-sri-lanka-third-odi-pallekele-stadium-live","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSL: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a5d3dd4f1c1b00278b46e3","slug":"team-india-will-get-real-test-in-south-african-tour","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a65d874f1c1b15278b473d","slug":"duleep-trophy-back-in-domestic-cricket-after-ganguly-e-mail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0913\u090f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a15d1e4f1c1b28718b4669","slug":"top-ganesh-chaturthi-songs-best-devotional-hindi-songs-and-bhajans-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 : \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a5832d4f1c1bf8268b464d","slug":"bhajan-on-ganesh-chaturthi-ganpati-babba-aiyo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0947 : \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u092c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0906\u0907\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a4f64c4f1c1bc5018b464b","slug":"renu-mishra-tumse-mohabbat-ho-nahi-payegi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0923\u0941 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u0941\u092e\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!