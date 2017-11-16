#virupanthi— Akkij (@Akkij5) November 16, 2017
Delhi hai dil walo ki, aaj commentery box me dhamal machayegi jodi veeru aur nehra ki.
viru aur Nehra ki commentry jodi kardegi kammal aab hone wala hai inke wajha se commentry main dhammal @StarSportsIndia #virupanthi— Nabin sapkota (@NbSapkota8) November 16, 2017
aaj commentarybox me hi shandar comby viru pa ji n #NehraJi hai to lagta hai team yahi se match jeet jaegi, #Chak_de #ViruPanthi— Saagar Solanki (@saagar_solanki) November 16, 2017
#virupanthi good morning ji nehraji ap wel come— Mohan lal (@Mohanla25499016) November 16, 2017
And look who’s the opener today. #NehraJi is with @virendersehwag 🏏 #ViruPanti @jatinsapru is the umpire 🕵🏻♂️🇮🇳 Enjoying the show 💗 #cricketlive @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/qmI3HJtckv— Mitul Srivastava (@im_Ms7) November 16, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.