सहवाग का वन लाइनर हुआ सुपरहिट- 'नेहरा जी आज सभी को करेंगे बहरा'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
sehwag one line for nehra gets attention of fans towards hindi commentary in first test

आशीष नेहराPC: twitter

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आशीष नेहरा ने क्रिकेट में अपनी नई पारी का आगाज किया है। भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स पर गुरुवार से शुरू हुए पहले टेस्ट में नेहरा कमेंटेटर की भूमिका में नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, बारिश की वजह से अब तक टॉस नहीं हुआ है।
बहरहाल, नेहरा की बतौर कमेंटेटर काफी शानदार एंट्री हुई है। उन्होंने टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक ओपनर और अपने खास दोस्त वीरेंद्र सहवाग के साथ कुछ ऐसी बातें याद की और कही, जिसे जानकर आप भी अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। नेहरा और सहवाग की जोड़ी ने मैच शुरू नहीं होने की स्थिति में फैंस को बोर नहीं होने दिया और उन्हें टीवी से चिपके रहने के लिए बाध्य किया। नेहरा और सहवाग ने एक-दूसरे की खिंचाई करने के अलावा क्रिकेट की कुछ रोचक कहानियां भी साझा की, जिसे जानकर फैंस का खुश होना तय है।

ग्रे रंग के सूट में बैठे आशीष नेहरा ने सबसे पहले फैंस को बताया कि मैच से बड़ा प्रेशर उन्हें आज महसूस हुआ और इसी वजह से वो सुबह 5 बजकर 45 मिनट का अलार्म लगाकर सोए थे। सहवाग ने तपाक से पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि नेहरा कभी इतनी जल्दी नहीं उठे। उन्हें जब अपने बच्चों को भी स्कूल छोड़ना होता था तो भी सुबह 6 बजकर 30 मिनट या 7 बजे जागते थे। यही नहीं, सहवाग ने यह भी कहा कि पहली बार नेहरा को इतनी अच्छी ड्रेस में देखा है। उन्होंने अपनी शादी तक में कुर्ता-पजामा पहना था। 

नेहरा भी कहां दबने वाले थे। उन्होंने सहवाग के खिल्ली उड़ाने का अपने ही अंदाज में जवाब दिया। 38 वर्षीय नेहरा ने कहा, 'कमेंट्री बॉक्स में भी अब टी-शर्ट और शॉट्स पहनकर बैठने की इजाजत मिलना चाहिए।' इसे सुनकर फैंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाए।
सहवाग ने फिर दिया सुपरहिट वन-लाइनर
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

