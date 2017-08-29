बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत के खिलाफ हार से श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड में आया भूचाल, चयन समिति ने दिया इस्तीफा
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:32 PM IST
सनथ जयसूर्या
भारत के खिलाफ पिछले एक महीने से मिल रही करारी हार का असर श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर पड़ा है। तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में 3-0 से मिली हार के बाद पहले तीन वनडे में ही सीरीज गंवाने के बाद पूर्व कप्तान सनथ जयसूर्या की अध्यक्षता वाली चयन समिति ने मंगलवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया।
श्रीलंकाई खेल मंत्रालय के अनुसार इस पूर्व कप्तान के अलावा रंजीत मदुरासिंघे, रोमेश कालूवितराना, असंका गुरुसिंघे और एरिक उपाशांता ने भी अपने-अपने पद इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
हालांकि जब तक इन सभी का इस्तीफा जबतक मंजूर नहीं कर लिया जाता तब तक ये सभी अपने-अपने पद पर बने रहेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि त्यागपत्र स्वीकार किये जाने के बाद भी छह सितंबर को समाप्त होने वाले भारतीय दौरे तक सभी अपने पद पर बने रहेंगे। 6 सितंबर को भारत-श्रीलंका के बीच टी-20 मैच खेला जाना है।
एक महीने पहले ही इस चयनसमिति का कार्यकाल 6 महीने के लिए बढ़ाया गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद जिंबाब्वे और भारत दोनों के खिलाफ हार का सामना करने के बाद आखिरकार चयन समिति को इस्तीफा देना ही पड़ा।
