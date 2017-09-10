बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics:यूनिस खान ने पीसीबी की पोल खोली, निराश होकर लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 11:30 AM IST
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गज बल्लेबाज यूनिस खान ने कहा कि जिस तरह देश में क्रिकेट को चलाया जा रहा है, उससे बहुत निराश हैं। उन्होंने हाल ही में कहा कि वो पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) द्वारा आयोजित कराने वाले विदाई समारोह में हिस्सा नहीं लेना चाहते।
