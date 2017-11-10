Download App
एमएस धोनी और कपिल देव ने ईडन गार्डन्स पर की शूटिंग, ब्रेक में माही ने किया कुछ ऐसा

अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:53 AM IST
एमएस धोनी और कपिल देवPC: twitter

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अब टेस्ट क्रिकेट नहीं खेलते हैं। उन्होंने 2014 में क्रिकेट के सबसे लंबे प्रारूप से विदाई ली थी। मगर टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच ईडन गार्डन्स पर 16 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले पहले टेस्ट से पूर्व धोनी ने पिच का जायजा लिया।
दरअसल, एमएस धोनी कोलकाता में एक विज्ञापन की शूटिंग के लिए पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव के साथ मौजूद थे। सुबह के सत्र में धोनी को सुजन मुखर्जी के साथ बातचीत करते हुए देखा गया। 36 वर्षीय धोनी ने फिर ईडन गार्डन्स की पिच का निरीक्षण किया।

मुखर्जी ने बाद में कहा, 'धोनी ने पिच की तैयारियों की तारीफ की और टेस्ट मैच के अच्छे आयोजन की शुभकामनाएं दी।' 
'यह मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे यादगार दिन'
