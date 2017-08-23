आपका शहर Close

कट्टरपंथियों ने तीन तलाक पर क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ को घेरा 

शरद मिश्र

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 04:03 PM IST
mohammad kaif again trolled on twitter for comment on triple talaq

मोहम्मद कैफ PC: The indian express

तीन तलाक के मसले पर कट्टरपं‌‌थियों ने क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ पर निशाना साधा है। कैफ ट्वीटर पर दोबारा ट्रोलिंका का शिकार हुए हैं। मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीन तलाक पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। इसके बाद कैफ ने इस निर्णय का स्वागत किया था। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, तीन तलाक को खारिज करने का सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय स्वागत योग्य है। इसमें मुस्लिम महिलाओं को सुरक्षा मिलेगी। इस तरह के लैंगिक न्याय की सख्त जरूरत है। 
 
कैफ की इस प्रतिक्रिया पर ट्वीटर पर मिला जुला ‌रिस्पांस देखा गया। कुछ लोगों ने इस पर अपनी सहमति जताई वहीं कुछ कट्टरपंथियों ने इस मसले पर कैफ को घेर लिया। एक ने कहा कि कोर्ट ने तीन तलाक को कुरान के खिलाफ बताया है। तो वंदेमातरम पर क्या कहना है यह भी कुरान के खिलाफ है। कुरान के अनुसार अल्लाह के अलावा और कोई भगवान नहीं है।  एक अन्य कट्टरपंथी ने लिखा कि महिलाएं सबसे ज्यादा इस्लाम में सुरक्षित हैं। एक मुस्लिम होने के  नाते आपको यह पता होना चाहिए।

एक यूजर ने तो कैफ को चुनौती दी कि अगर आपने कुरान का अध्ययन किया है तो आपको पता होना चाहिए कि लैंगिक न्याय और महिला सुरक्षा की कुरान में क्या अहमियत है।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

