IPL 2017: डेयरडेविल्स के खिलाफ मैच में पुणे के खिलाड़ियों ने क्यों बांधी काली पट्टी
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:09 PM IST
राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजायंट
PC: IPL
आईपीएल 10 में मंगलवार की शाम पुणे सुपरजायंट का मुकाबला दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स से हुए। संजू सैमसन के शानदार शतक की बदौलत दिल्ली ने 20 ओवर में 205 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में मेजबान पुणे की टीम 108 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई और 97 रनों से मैच हार गई। इसके बाद भी पुणे के खिलाड़ियों ने कुछ ऐसा किया, जो वाकई दिल छू लेने वाला है।
मंगलवार को पुणे सुपरजायंट के खिलाड़ी मनोज तिवारी के पिता का निधन हो गया। अपने साथी को प्रति सहानुभूति और दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पुणे के खिलाड़ियों ने अपने बांह पर काले रंग का पट्टा बांध हुआ था। इस मैच में मनोज तिवारी की जगह राहुल त्रिपाठी को शामिल किया गया था। इसके अलावा पुणे के एक और झटका लगा, जब उनके नियमित कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पेट खराब होने के वजह से मैदान में नहीं खेल पाए। उनकी जगह फाफ डु प्लेसी को टीम में शामिल किया गया। इस मैच में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने टीम की कप्तानी की।
आईपीएल-10 में पुणे सुपरजायंट ने अब तक 3 मैच खेले हैं, जिसमें से 1 में उसे जीत मिली और 2 में उसे हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा है। इसके अलावा पुणे की टीम कभी भी पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए मैच नहीं जीती है।
