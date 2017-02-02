बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
5 अप्रैल से ही शुरू होगा IPL का 10वां संस्करण, जल्द जारी होंगे निर्देश
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:25 AM IST
आईपीएल
PC: ESPN
फटाफट क्रिकेट का महाकुंभ कहे जाने वाली इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) का दसवां संस्करण 5 अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाला है। प्रशानिक कमेटी ने बुधवार को स्पष्ट किया कि आईपीएल का 10वां सीजन अपनी तय तारीख से ही शुरू होगा।
एक मीडिया विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि 2017 में आईपीएल का 10वां संस्करण 5 अप्रैल से शुरू होगा। आईपीएल की परिचालन संबंधी दिशा-निर्देश जल्द ही बीसीसीआई और आईपीएल गर्वर्निंग काउंसिल द्वारा प्रेक्षित किए जाएंगे।
चार सदस्यों के पैनल ने फ्रैंचाइजियों के आश्वासन दिया कि सभी इस आयोजन की तैयारियों की सूचना जल्द ही टीम मालिकों तक पहुंचाई जाएगी। 10वें सीजन के लिए खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी 4 फरवरी को होगी।
