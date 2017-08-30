बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी ने दिया नया नाम !
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Hit Man Rohit Sharma Named MS Dhoni As Ice man
{"_id":"59a5c7a34f1c1b5a738b462f","slug":"hit-man-rohit-sharma-named-ms-dhoni-as-ice-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e !","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 01:43 AM IST
Photo Credit: rohit Sharma Twitter
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए यू-टर्न साबित हो रही है। सीरीज से पहले उनके टीम में भविष्य को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल उठ रहे थे। बीसीसीआई के मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद ने भी धोनी को अल्टीमेटम दे दिया था लेकिन धोनी ने एक बार फिर अनहोनी की होनी कर टीम इंडिया को न केवल परेशानी से निकाला साथ ही श्रीलंकाई सरजमीं पर लगातार चौथी वनडे सीरीज भी जिताई। ऐसे में धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी रोहित शर्मा ने एक नया नाम दे दिया है। इससे पहले उन्हें माही, कैप्टन कूल, करिश्माई कप्तान, एमएसडी जैसे नामों से पुकारा जाता रहा है। ऐसे में इस सूची में एक नाम और जुड़ गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a5c7a34f1c1b5a738b462f","slug":"hit-man-rohit-sharma-named-ms-dhoni-as-ice-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e !","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a3c6fd227d51b9308b4584","slug":"virat-kohli-hints-at-another-team-for-fourth-odi-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a3891c4f1c1bc8048b4604","slug":"team-india-follows-five-tricks-to-win-third-odi-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0930\u0915\u0940\u092c\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a5b92e4f1c1b5e738b45d2","slug":"akila-dhanajaya-revels-secret-of-his-mistrust-gugali","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a59b3e4f1c1b16278b46b1","slug":"kuldeep-yadav-says-what-should-be-the-tendency-of-a-bowler","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0924! ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a5901e4f1c1b0a278b461f","slug":"sanath-jayasuriya-led-sri-lanka-selection-panel-resigned-after-defeat-against-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u091a\u092f\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!