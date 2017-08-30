Download App
kavya kavya

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी ने दिया नया नाम !

amarujala.com- Written by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 01:43 AM IST
Hit Man Rohit Sharma Named MS Dhoni As Ice man

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए यू-टर्न साबित हो रही है। सीरीज से पहले उनके टीम में भविष्य को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल उठ रहे थे। बीसीसीआई के मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद ने भी धोनी को अल्टीमेटम दे दिया था लेकिन धोनी ने एक बार फिर अनहोनी की होनी कर टीम इंडिया को न केवल परेशानी से निकाला साथ ही श्रीलंकाई सरजमीं पर लगातार चौथी वनडे सीरीज भी जिताई।  ऐसे में धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी रोहित शर्मा ने एक नया नाम दे दिया है। इससे पहले उन्हें माही, कैप्टन कूल, करिश्माई कप्तान, एमएसडी जैसे नामों से पुकारा जाता रहा है। ऐसे में इस सूची में एक नाम और जुड़ गया है। 

Browse By Tags

ms dhoni dhoni

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को साथी खिलाड़ी ने दिया नया नाम !

Hit Man Rohit Sharma Named MS Dhoni As Ice man
  बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
विराट कोहली सीरीज जीतने के बाद चौथे वन डे में उठाएंगे यह बड़ा कदम 

virat kohli hints at another team for fourth odi against sri lanka
  सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
टीम इंडिया ने अपनाई ये 5 तरकीबें और हासिल की रिकॉर्ड जीत

team india follows five tricks to win third odi against sri lanka
  सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
अकिला धनंजय ने खोला अपनी घातक गुगली का राज

Akila Dhanajaya revels secret of his mysterious Gugali
  बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
भारत के खिलाफ हार से श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड में आया भूचाल, चयन समिति ने दिया इस्तीफा

sanath jayasuriya led sri-lanka selection panel Resigned after defeat against india
  मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

