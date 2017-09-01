Download App
दिग्गजों ने धोनी को 300वें वनडे पर दी बधाई , विराट ने टीम के साथ दिया स्पेशल मैसेज

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:55 AM IST
cricket fraternity wished Ms Dhoni on his 300 one day internationl match

धोनी को टीम ने 300वें वनडे पर दिया मोमेंटो

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए कोलंबो में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ सीरीज का चौथा वनडे मैच बेहद यादगार था। धोनी के वनडे करियर का यग 300वां मैच था। टीम इंडिया और क्रिकेट जगत से जुड़े लोगों ने धोनी के करियर के पड़ाव को यादगार बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। टीम इंडिया ने मैच से पहले धोनी को एक स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट किया। विराट कोहली ने धोनी को मोमेंटो देने से पहले कहा, हममे से नब्बे प्रतिशत लोगों का करियर आपकी कप्तानी में शुरू हुआ। आपको ये मोमेंटो( स्मृति चिन्ह) देने में गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। आप हमेशा हमारे कप्तान बने रहेंगे।
 



मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने धोनी को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा, करियर में वनडे कैप 300वीं बार पहनना निश्चित तौर पर एक उपलब्धि है! आशा करता हूं कि आपके लिए आज का मैच बेहतरीन होगा। 
 
टीम इंडिया के फील्डिंग कोच आर श्रीधर ने धोनी को एक गेंद उपहार में देते हुए तस्वीर साझा की और कहा, क्रिकेट के लीजेंड और एकलौते एमएस धोनी को उनके 300वें वनडे खेलने पर बधाई। ऑल द बेस्ट।

 

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के ट्विटर हैंडल की ओर से भी धोनी को शुभकामनाएं दी गईं। 
 

वहीं धोनी के अच्छे दोस्तों में शुमार सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट कर कहा, आईकोनिक विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज एम एस धोनी अपने करियर का 300वां वनडे मैच खेलने को तैयार हैं। जिस शख्स ने मुझे हमेशा प्रेरित किया उसे ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। 
 

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने धोनी के 300वें वनडे के मौके पर 2011 विश्वकप के फाइनल में खेली उनकी पारी का वीडियो शेयर किया और लिखा 300वां वनडे खेलने वाले धोनी के करियर की टीम इंडिया को विश्वचैंपियन बनाने वाली पारी को फिर से जी लें। एक और ट्वीट में धोनी को करियर का शानदार बताते हुए आईसीसी ने लिखा, आंकड़े झूठ नहीं बोलते।  

 

 

टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा, 300वां वनडे खेलना  विशेष उपलब्धि है। आशा करता हूं आज का मैच आपके लिए अच्छा रहेगा। 

 

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा, लीजेंड एमएस धोनी को 300वें वनडे खेलने के लिए बधाई।  जिस तरह की शुरुआत विराट ने की है उससे लगता है विराट इस मौके को और भी स्पेशल बनाएंगे। 

 

चोट के कारण टीम से बाहर चल रहे ओपनर मुरली विजय ने धोनी को बधाई देते हुए कहा, स्पेशल व्यक्ति का स्पेशल डे। आईस मैन को 300वें वनडे के लिए बधाई। आज का मैच अच्छा रहे। 

 

स्पिनर प्रज्ञान ओझा ने धोनी को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 300वें वनडे तक पहुंचाना बड़ी उपलब्धि हैै। आशा करता हूं कि आप आगे भी गेश को गौरान्वित करते रहेंगे। 
 

तेज गेंदबाज ईशांत शर्मा ने कहा, विश्व क्रिकेट का लीजेंड आज 300वनडे खेलने वालों के क्लब में शामिल होगा। माही भाई आप जैसा कोई नहीं। ऑल द बेस्ट। 
 
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज हेमांग बदानी ने लिखा स्पेशल प्लेयर के लिए स्पेशल डे पर एक संदेश, धोनी आज 300वां वनडे के इस मौके पर मैदान में  बड़े गर्व, संतोष और ठंडे दिमाग के साथ उतरेंगे कि उन्होंने देश के क्रिकेट लिए बहुत योगदान किया है और बहुत कुछ हासिल किया है। यहां उनके लिए कुछ अलग नहीं होने जा रहा। इस स्पेशल मैके पर उन्हें शुभकामनाएं। 
 

