दिग्गजों ने धोनी को 300वें वनडे पर दी बधाई , विराट ने टीम के साथ दिया स्पेशल मैसेज

Sound woes in the previous tweet. Here's the moment.😊#CaptainForever #MSD300 pic.twitter.com/pOPRFBJ6hu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 31, 2017
Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/y6DrhdJ4Rx— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2017
Wishing the legend of cricket, the one & only @msdhoni on his 300th ODI #MSD300 all the best! #IndvsSL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/9hci0LEGVX— R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) August 31, 2017
Sound woes in the previous tweet. Here's the moment.😊#CaptainForever #MSD300 pic.twitter.com/pOPRFBJ6hu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 31, 2017
The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017
#ThrowbackThursday as he plays his 300th ODI, re-live one of @msdhoni's finest moments, leading India to the 2011 World Cup title! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/J8PJokKye1— ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2017
The stats don't lie - @msdhoni has had a remarkable ODI career so far! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/iPizInaLXU— ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2017
300th odi match special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 @BCCI @ICC @ICCMediaComms @ESPNcricinfo— Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 31, 2017
Congratulations legend @msdhoni for 300 ODI's.With the start,looks like Virat is going to make it xtra special by a really big one#Dhoni300— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2017
A Special Day for a Special Man,300 ODI's for #ICEMAN, Congratulations @msdhoni!! Have a Great Game Today #Dhoni300 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/jpb93ZPCP4— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) August 31, 2017
It's special to reach the landmark of 300 ODIs. Hope you continue to make our country proud @msdhoni #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/qE8kYPHARC— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 31, 2017
A legend of world cricket walks into the 300 ODI club today. Mahi bhai @msdhoni, aap jaisa koi nahi. All the best. #Dhoni300 #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/BSodndwvQU— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 31, 2017
To a special player on a special day #Dhoni300 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/4KaDZH5yhF— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 31, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.