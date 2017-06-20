आपका शहर Close

राहुल द्रविड बने रहेंगे अंडर 19 टीम के कोच, छोड़ना होगा IPL!

मनीष कुमार

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:09 PM IST
CAC don't have problem with Rahul Dravid being given 2-yr extension as India A,U-19 coach

राहुल द्रविड़PC: ESPN

पूर्व क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड अंडर-19 की टीम 'इंडिया ए' के कोच बने रहेंगे। बीसीसीआई के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक उनके कोच पद पर रहने से सीएसी को कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक राहुल द्रविड को दो साल का एक्सटेंशन दिया जा सकता है।
हालांकि, ये भी बताया जा रहा है कि अगर उन्हें कोच रहना है तो चर्चित टूर्नामेंट इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का कॉन्ट्रेक्ट तोड़ना होगा। इससे पहले भी टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच के लिए लगातार सस्पेंस बना हुआ था।







सीएसी के सदस्य सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने सलाह दी थी कि वेस्टइंडीज दौरे तक अनिल कुंबले का कोच बना रहना ही ठीक है। बता दें कि टीम इंडिया हाल ही में आईसीसी की चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान टीम के हाथों हार का शिकार हुई है।
