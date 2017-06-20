बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राहुल द्रविड बने रहेंगे अंडर 19 टीम के कोच, छोड़ना होगा IPL!
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:09 PM IST
राहुल द्रविड़
PC: ESPN
पूर्व क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड अंडर-19 की टीम 'इंडिया ए' के
कोच
बने रहेंगे। बीसीसीआई के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक उनके कोच पद पर रहने से सीएसी को कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक राहुल द्रविड को दो साल का एक्सटेंशन दिया जा सकता है।
हालांकि, ये भी बताया जा रहा है कि अगर उन्हें कोच रहना है तो चर्चित टूर्नामेंट इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का कॉन्ट्रेक्ट तोड़ना होगा। इससे पहले भी टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच के लिए लगातार सस्पेंस बना हुआ था।
सीएसी के सदस्य सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने सलाह दी थी कि वेस्टइंडीज दौरे तक अनिल कुंबले का कोच बना रहना ही ठीक है। बता दें कि टीम इंडिया हाल ही में आईसीसी की चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान टीम के हाथों हार का शिकार हुई है।
