Video: अमेरिकी टीवी शो पर टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों का उड़ाया मजाक

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:07 PM IST

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:07 PM IST
american tv show the big bang theory trolls indian cricketers

विराट कोहली और हार्दिक पांड्याPC: ht

टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर्स अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से दुनिया में फैंस बना रहे हैं, लेकिन अमेरिका के एक टीवी शो में उनका मजाक उड़ाया गया है। अमेरिकी टीवी शो 'द बिग बैंग थ्योरी' में स्टार ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन, तेज गेंदबाज भुवनेश्वर कुमार और ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या का मजाक बनाया गया है। टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेट फैंस को यह रास नहीं आ रहा है।
दरअसल सीरीज के 11वें सीजन में भारतीय खगोलशास्त्री राजेश कोठरपापली (राज) की भूमिका निभा रहे स्टार कुणाल नय्यर ने अपने एक दोस्त हॉवर्ड वोलोविट्स के साथ मिलकर तीनों भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का जमकर मजाक उड़ाया है। इस सीरीज का वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दिखाया गया है कि अमेरिकी निवासी राज अपने विदेशी दोस्त को क्रिकेट मैच दिखाने के लिए एक बार में लेकर जाता है। 

मैच के दौरान भारतीय गेंदबाज़ आर अश्विन का परिचय देते हुए राज अपने दोस्त हॉवर्ड से कहता है कि ये रविचंद्रन अश्विन हैं। कमाल का है ये...वो हार्दिक पंड्या को भुवनेश्वर बना देता है। वहीं हॉवर्ड एक अमेरिकन होने के नाते और उनके निष्कर्ष से पता चलता है कि वे इस जेंटलमैन गेम के बारे में कुछ भी नहीं जानते हैं।  राज द्वारा तीनों खिलाड़ियों का नाम लेने के बाद हॉवर्ड जवाब देते हैं कि 'Wooah, wooah, wooah! कुछ अक्षर बाकी के बचे लोगों के लिए भी बचाओ।' हॉवर्ड के इस जवाब के बाद बैकग्राउंड में जोर-जोर से हंसी की आवाज सुनाई देती है।





आपको बता दें कि क्रिकेट के संदर्भ में इस बातचीत का कोई मतलब नहीं है और यह केवल इसलिए कहा गया क्योंकि भारतीय लोगों के नामों के अक्षर काफी भारी होते हैं। इस वीडियो पर कई लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी हैं। इस प्रकार भारतीय क्रिकेटरों का मजाक उड़ाना कई लोगों को पसंद नहीं आया है। 

इस वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'सत्या नडेला के पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर के बारे में बिग बैंग थ्योरी में जिक्र किया गया। अश्विन यूएस मार्केट में छाए हुए हैं और तेजी से एक वैश्विक वस्तु बन गए हैं।' एक ने लिखा, 'इस बयान का यहां कोई मतलब नहीं निकलता है, लेकिन शुभकामनाएं अश्विन अब आप अमेरिका में भी स्टार बन गए हैं।'









 
