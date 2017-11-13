Raj to Howard: That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he's amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar! 😂— Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) November 10, 2017
Sathya Nadella's favourite cricketer features in #BigBangTheory today. @ashwinravi99 taps into the US market & fast becoming a global commodity! #AalaporanThamizhan pic.twitter.com/3t0vkHLYN7
Seriously @kunalnayyar you let them write "@ashwinravi99 Ravichandran Ashwin makes @hardikpandya7 look like @BhuviOfficial Bhuvneshwar Kumar"? Did you even watch the India New Zealand series? https://t.co/sv0SWCf3oM #BigBangTheory #Cricket— Sriram Venkitachalam (@SriramVenkit) November 10, 2017
Raj doesn't make sense here but yay for ash!— koushik sridar (@koushikmacho) November 10, 2017
Just for the sake of setting up the syllable joke?
That statement, however, makes no sense. :)— अक्षय (@iyerakshay) November 10, 2017
But congratulations @ashwinravi99. You are now a star in USA.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.