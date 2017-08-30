Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अकिला धनंजय ने खोला अपनी घातक गुगली का राज

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:33 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Akila Dhanajaya revels secret of his mysterious Gugali

धनंजय

श्रीलंका के अबूझ स्पिनर अकिला धनंजय ने छह विकेट लेने के अपने प्रदर्शन पर संतोष जताया है लेकिन कहा है कि वह खुश होते अगर उनके प्रदर्शन की मदद से उनकी टीम दूसरा वनडे जीतने में सफल रहती। धनंजय पहली बार पांच विकेट लेने में सफल रहे। धनंजय ने 21 गेंदों के अंदर 11 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए। इनमें से तीन विकेट तो उन्होंने पारी के 18वें ओवर में लिए। इनमें से चार विकेट उन्होंने गुगली या रांग वन पर लिए जिसे भारतीय बल्लेबाज समझ ही नहीं पाए।
धनंजय ने कहा कि मैं एक ऑफ स्पिनर हूं जिन गेंदों पर विकेट मिले वो लेग स्पिन और गुगली थी। मैं काफी ऑफ स्पिन करता हूं लेकिन जब विविधता की जरूरत होती है तो ऐसा करता हूं। मैंने पियाल विजेतुंगा (श्रीलंकाई स्पिन कोच) के साथ काफी मेहनत की है। जब मुझे लगा कि ऑफ स्पिन से मदद नहीं मिल रही तो मैंने गुगली डाली।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

akila dhanajaya ind vs sl sl vs ind

स्पॉटलाइट

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

भारत के खिलाफ हार से श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड में आया भूचाल, चयन समिति ने दिया इस्तीफा

sanath jayasuriya led sri-lanka selection panel Resigned after defeat against india
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

INDvSL: श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर टीम इंडिया ने किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

india vs sri lanka third odi pallekele stadium live
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वीडियो: विराट कोहली ने छोटी बच्ची के साथ डांस कर मनाया सारीज जीत का जश्न

virat kohli match up with mohammad shami daughters in this dance
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

धोनी- भुवी की नाबाद शतकीय साझेदारी, भारत ने श्रीलंका को दी 3 विकेट से मात

india vs sri lanka second odi pallekele live scorecard
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड इलेवन टीम घोषित, स्टार क्रिकेटर को मिली कप्तानी

faf du plessis will lead world eleven for pakistan tour
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कल हुई थी शादी हनीमून छोड़ खेला मैच, टीम इंडिया के छह शेरों को किया ढेर

Akila Dananjaya got married Yesterday and day after got six wicket haul against India at pallekal
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!