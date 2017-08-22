बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इंग्लैंड में क्रिकेटर की मौत, मैच के दौरान हुआ हादसा
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 12:21 PM IST
इंग्लैंड काउंटी प्रतीक फोटो
PC: kia oval
पाकिस्तान में अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही एक उभरते हुए क्रिकेटर
जुबैर अहमद
की बाउंसर लगने से मौत हो गई थी। जुबैर के बाद अब एक और क्रिकेटर की मैच के दौरान मौत हो गई है। इस बार इंग्लैंड ने हादसे में एक क्रिकेटर को खोया है। सरे काउंटी के इस क्रिकेटर की मौत से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध है। परिजनों की वजह से क्रिकेटर का नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किया गया है।
पिछले शनिवार को इंफिघंम क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से नीवडीगेट क्रिकेट क्लब के खिलाफ नीवडीगेट के ब्रोकस में मैच खेला जा रहा था। इसी दौरान उक्त क्रिकेटर मैदान में बेहोश होकर गिर गया। हालत बिगड़ती देख क्रिकेटर को
लंदन
के अस्पताल में पहुंचाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे बचाने की हरसंभव की पर वह कामयाब नहीं हो पाए।
क्रिकेटर के परिवार में पत्नी और दो बच्चे हैं। परिजनों ने क्रिकेटर का नाम सार्वजनिक करने से मना कर दिया। परिजनों ने कहा कि वह इस दुखद हादसे की सूचना अपने रिश्तेदारों को नहीं देना चाहते हैं। यह उनके लिए शॉकिंग होगा।
