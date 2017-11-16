Download App
टीए शेखर ने आईपीएल फ्रैंचाइजी दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के निदेशक पद से दिया इस्तीफा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:50 PM IST
After 10 years, TA Sekar steps down as director of Delhi Daredevils

टीए सेकरPC: twitter

टीए शेखर ने गुरुवार को आईपीएल की फ्रैंचाइजी दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के निदेशक पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने इसकी पुष्टि कर दी है। बता दें कि शेखर पिछले 10 सालों से फ्रैंचाइजी के निदेशक पद का भार संभाल रहे थे।
शेखर ने निजी कारणों से इस पद से इस्तीफा दिया है। दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के प्रमुख कार्यकारी हेमंत दुआ ने पुष्टि की है कि टीम इंडिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज अब फ्रैंचाइजी का हिस्सा नहीं रहेंगे।

दुआ ने अपने बयान में कहा, 'हम शेखर के फैसले का सम्मान करते हैं। हम बहुत निराश हैं कि अब शेखर का साथ नहीं मिलेगा, लेकिन फ्रैंचाइजी के तौर पर हम उनकी स्थिति समझते हैं।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'शेखर हमारी फ्रैंचाइजी का अतुलनीय हिस्सा रहे और उनके द्वारा खाली की गई जगह को भरना आसान नहीं होगा।'

शेखर ने कहा कि GMR ग्रुप द्वारा मिले समर्थन से वो अत्यंत खुश हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मेरे लिए यह फैसला लेना बहुत कठिन था, लेकिन निजी कारणों से ऐसा करना पड़ रहा है। मैं अपनी फ्रैंचाइजी का आभारी हूं, जिन्होंने इसे समझा। यह मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात रही कि आईपीएल की शुरुआत से मैं इस फ्रैंचाइजी का हिस्सा रहा।'
