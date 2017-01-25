बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टी-20 मैच से पहले इंग्लैंड कैप्टन का कोहली पर 'विराट' बयान
{"_id":"5888d1a94f1c1b5222cf4500","slug":"before-t-20-england-s-captain-gave-big-statement-on-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:22 PM IST
भारत के खिलाफ शुरू होने वाली टी 20 सीरीज से पहले इंग्लैंड कप्तान इयॉन मॉर्गन ने भारतीय कप्तान के बारे में बड़ा बयान दिया।
