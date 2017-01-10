आपका शहर Close

बज्म-ए-सुखन और बज्म-ए-शायरी

आचार्य सारथी रूमी / साक्षी प्रकाशन, दिल्ली

Bazm-e-Sukn and Bazm-e-poetry
 इस बज्म में शायरी भी है और मानी भी
'दीवान-ए-मीर' और 'दीवान-ए-गालिब' नाम से दो बेहतरीन गजल संग्रहों से हम सबको रूबरू कराने वाले वरिष्ठ कवि, चित्रकार
 
और विचारक आचार्य सारथी रूमी एक बार फिर अपनी दो किताबों ‘बज्म-ए-सुखन’ और ‘बज्म-ए-शायरी’ के साथ साहित्य
 
प्रेमियों की महफिल में हाजिर हैं। उर्दू शायरी का अनूठा संगम पेश करतीं, इन दोनों किताबों की खास बात यह है कि यहां
 
आपको आपके सभी पसंदीदा शायर मिल जाएंगे। चाहे आप मीर तकी मीर के चाहने वाले हों या मिर्जा गालिब के, फराज के
 
मुरीद हों या फिराक के, मजाज के दीवाने हों या जिगर मुरादाबादी के। इस ‘बज्म-ए-सुखन’ और ‘बज्म-ए-शायरी’ में आपको
 
आपके हर अजीज शायर के एक से बढ़कर एक अशआर (शेर) पढ़ने को मिलेंगे। इतना ही नहीं हर अशआर की व्याख्या भी
 
आचार्य सारथी रूमी ने सरल और सहज शब्दों में की है। वहीं, भावार्थ के साथ उर्दू के कठिन शब्दों के हिंदी अर्थ भी बताए हैं,
 
जो नए दौर के पाठकों के लिए सोने पर सुहागा जैसा है। अशआर के अलावा यहां पर चुनिंदा नज्में और रूबाइयां भी हैं, जो एक
 
लंबे सफर में सुहाने पड़ाव का अहसास दिलाती हैं।
दोनों किताबों की खास बात है, विषय आधारित शायरी। एक विषय पर कई शायरों के लिखे शेर पूरी व्याख्या के साथ पढ़ने को
 
मिलते हैं। उर्दू शायरी के इस महासंगम में हर दौर के शायरों और गजलगो को पूरे एहतराम के साथ तवज्जो दी गई है। 
-अबरार अहमद
