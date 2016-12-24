बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सड़क के लोकार्पण को लेकर संगीत सोम और अतुल प्रधान में टकराव, कई थानों की पुलिस तैनात
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 02:30 PM IST
दादरी मार्ग के शिलान्यास को लेकर सरधना में टकराव के हालात बन गए हैं। भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम और सपा नेता अतुल प्रधान समर्थक आमने-सामने आ गए हैं। उधर, शनिवार को अतुल प्रधान के इस सड़क के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम की घोषणा के मद्देनजर कई थानों की फोर्स और पीएसी तैनात कर दी गई है।
